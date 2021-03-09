Drone footage shows spectacular view of ghost town frozen in time
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
The abandoned buildings in the coal-mining town of Vorkuta in the Komi Republic, Russia, were covered in snow on March 6.
Situated just north of the Arctic Circle, an abandoned town in northwestern Russia remains frozen in time with homes invaded by ice, buildings blanketed by snow and intricate icicles hanging from chandeliers.
Drone footage and images shot on Monday, March 1, showed a bird's-eye view of the eerie area where buildings and vehicles were left camouflaged in snow as far as the eye could see following recent brutally cold temperatures.
Temperatures as low as 60 degree below zero aren’t uncommon in the coldest winter months for this once-thriving coal-mining town called Vorkuta. Every winter, the snow and ice take over what used to be people’s dining rooms, living rooms and bedrooms.
To see how this extreme weather has impacted abandoned buildings, Moscow-based photographer Maria Passer traveled to the deserted, ice-covered region and captured these incredible one-of-a-kind images.
People moved from across the USSR to the area for mining jobs in the later years of the Soviet Union, CNN reports. In the town of Vorkuta, prisoners were forced to mine the region for coal from the 1930s to 1960s.
"To attract miners to live in hard climate conditions the salaries here were really good," Passer told CNN Travel.
After the Soviet Union collapsed and coal mines started to close, unemployment and extremely cold weather caused many to leave which turned some of these communities into ghost towns.
"It's really a tragedy that many people have to leave their houses and to go to live somewhere else," Passer said in an interview with CNN Travel. “But these locations, they have an abandoned beauty. I'm trying to see this, and to show this, in my pictures."
Passer has been photographing ghost towns and villages around Vorkuta for the past three weeks, according to CNN.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty said this is an extreme case of hoar frost and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“Climatologically, the area sees temperatures remain below freezing until April or May, on average, so the ice and snow will likely not melt anytime soon. During the heart of winter, temperatures can dip as low as 60 degrees below zero, but daily high temperatures average more consistently around 0 degrees,” Douty said.
This winter, the area has been below freezing since early November, barring four days that rose just above freezing for a few hours.
“The area sees a large amount of snow compared to other parts of Siberia. This means that there can be higher amounts of moisture in the air, which can freeze to surfaces. This is most likely what creates the ice on all of the abandoned structures,” Douty said.
According to Douty, if any moisture comes into contact with the sub-freezing surfaces, ice crystals, such as the ones pictured, will form.
“As far as the ice and snow getting into the buildings, it looks like many of the windows are broken or removed which would be an easy access point. Even small cracks in the walls would let in moisture during snowstorms, and even snow can blow through these little cracks,” Douty said.
