Rooftop cargo carriers and storage boxes perfect for your summer road trip
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 9, 2021 9:21 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Road tripping season is still upon us. Spring and summer are the most common time for folks to jump into their car and drive across their state or even the country for their summer vacation. And road trips have become even more popular the past two years.
Packing takes patience in all forms, trying to fit all the essentials plus the kid's toys to keep them occupied in the car. Sometimes your trunk just won't cut it - especially since you don't want your luggage blocking the rearview window while you're spending hours on the road.
Fortunately, there is a tried and true solution - a rooftop cargo carrier or storage box. Rooftop carriers come in all shapes and sizes, from hardshell versions, fabric containers, and in all sizes.
Regardless of whether your car already has rails on its roof or you need to purchase a bundle to set up before heading out, we've gathered a great selection of all sorts of external storage units for all sizes.
Apex RBG-04 Extra-Large Roof Cargo Bag - 19.6 Cubic Feet
Walmart
$84.99
This water-resistant PVC-coated nylon extra-large roof cargo bag has a capacity of 19.6 cubic feet, and works with rood-mounted racks, built-in crossbars, or hitch mountain carriers. The self-sealing zipper with a flap cover prevents your belongings from getting wet, and it includes 6 adjustable tie-down straps.
DNA Motoring PT-ZTL-8100-BK Universal 120cm Adjustable Roof Rail Aluminum Cross Bar + Cargo Box Luggage Carrier w/Lock+Key (Black)
Walmart
$406.88,
$507.99
Designed to universally fit on all cars, this aluminum bar constructed mounting bracket comes with everything you need to set up. The storage cargo box is made with heavy-duty ABS plastic and has a capacity of 12 cubic feet.
Thule Force XT Rooftop Cargo Box, XX-Large, Black 22 (cu-ft)
Walmart
$1,016.95
Providing 22 cubic feet of additional storage to your car, this Thule Force XT Rooftop Cargo Box is perfect for larger families. The quick-mount system clicks once the roof box is securely attached. You can access the storage from both sides.
350L Car Roof Bag Cargo Carrier with 8 Reinforced Straps Waterproof Rooftop Cargo Carrier
Walmart
$88.55
Made from a high-quality 600D waterproof mesh fabric, featuring a double seam technology and double coating for extra durability. Keep your belongings protected against all weather elements, with the hook-and-loop fasteners. It has a large capacity of 350L.
18 cu. ft. Skyline Rooftop Cargo Box in Gray
Home Depot
$319.95
With two locking latches to keep your items secure, this skyline rooftop cargo box has an 18 cubed feet capacity and supports up to 100 lbs. Unload from the passenger side, away from traffic. Made from durable UV-resistant material
SkyBox 16 Carbonite Locking Water Resistant Rooftop Cargo Box
Home Depot
$579.00
Designed to be sleek, aerodynamic, and made with a carbonite textured lid, this cargo box can be installed without the need of tools and fits Yakima round, square, factory, and aerodynamic bars. It has internal lid stiffeners for durability and is easy to open.
Vista 110 lbs. Cargo Aero XL Roof Box
Home Depot
$379.95
The SportRack Aero XL roof boxes hold up to 18 cubed feet, perfect for large families. It mounts directly to OEM and aftermarket crossbars and has a quick-release U-bolt mounting kit. It's made with durable ABS plastic single-shell constructions.
56" x 22" x 21" Water Resistant Hitch Cargo Bag
Home Depot
$76.95
Keep your cargo protected in this water-resistant hitch cargo bag, made from a thick, 500 x 500-denier, UV-resistant vinyl. It features welded seams and fits into larger CURT cargo carriers if needed.
CargoSmart 15 Cubic ft Storm Proof Auto Rooftop Cargo Bag Black, 6658
Walmart
$115.00
This compact weatherproof cargo bag is designed to fit on all vehicles with roof racks. It's made from a Urethane-coated zipper that protects against the outdoor elements and has been water jet tested, making it IPX5 Compliant.
3pc Roof Rack Cargo Kit with Roof Basket, Load Bars & Storage Bag (Bundle)
Walmart
$299.99
This bundle kit includes a pair of roof crossbars, a mesh cargo basket, and a matching weather-resistant soft-side storage bag for carrying up to 175 lbs of your gear, whether it's sports, camping, or other equipment. It has a capacity of 15 cubed feet.
