Here we go again: Tropical Depression 31 forms over the Caribbean
A new tropical cyclone was taking shape Friday in exactly the same place Eta formed two weeks ago -- and AccuWeather forecasters warn it could severely compound the disaster Eta caused.
Extreme flooding in North Carolina turns fatal after record rainfall
Some of the worst flooding was in the Charlotte area, which received more rainfall in four hours than it typically does in the entire month of November.
'Beast of a storm' about to slam into Pacific Northwest
A storm taking aim at the Northwest will be the most significant since last winter as it unleashes heavy snow, drenching rain and hurricane-force winds.
Driving in the fog? Remember these tips
Other than ice, fog is thought of as the most challenging weather condition for driving.
White Christmas forecast: What can you expect to wake up and see this holiday?
The big holiday is just six weeks away. Will you see snow on Christmas morning? AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster explains what parts of the country have a better chance than usual this year.
Stay warm with these stylish cable-knit sweaters
Traditionally worn by fishermen in the 19th-century, cable-knit sweaters are essential for any women's winter closet. Here are five different takes on the signature style.
These 4 Crew-1 astronauts are ready to launch into orbit with SpaceX
By Amy Thompson,
Updated Nov. 13, 2020 8:47 AM
The four astronauts scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on SpaceX's next crewed mission Saturday (Nov. 14) say they are ready to fly.
The spaceflyers — NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Sunday (Nov. 8) and have already begun their final preparations before liftoff.
"We've been here less than 24 hours, and in that time, we have seen our rocket, we've seen our spacecraft Resilience and we've seen our spacesuits," Hopkins, the commander of the mission, which is known as Crew-1, said during a media briefing on Monday (Nov. 9). "And for an astronaut, that's a very good day."
NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi pose for a picture with Junichi Sakai, manager of the International Space Station Program for JAXA, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard, and Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana, after speaking with members of the media following their arrival at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, on Nov. 8, 2020.
(Image: © Joel Kowsky/NASA)
Crew-1 will see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on an 8.5-hour trip to the space station. Liftoff is set for 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday (0049 GMT on Sunday, Nov. 15) from KSC's historic Pad 39A. If all goes according to plan, the Crew Dragon — which Hopkins and his fellow crewmates named Resilience — will dock with the ISS at around 4:04 a.m. EST (0904 GMT) on Sunday.
Crew-1 is the first operational, contracted mission to launch as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Glover, Hopkins, Walker and Noguchi will stay on board the space station for a six-month mission.
"We're ready for this launch, we're ready for our six months of work that is waiting for us on board the International Space Station, and we're ready for the return," Hopkins said. "Thank you to all the people at NASA and SpaceX and around the world that have helped us get to this point."
Their ride to orbit will be on a shiny new Falcon 9 rocket, which rolled out to the pad overnight last night (Nov. 9-10) for a planned prelaunch static fire test today. That test is a part of normal launch procedures for SpaceX and ensures that the rocket is ready for flight.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.