SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening.

The Elon Musk-owned spacecraft contractor broadcasted on X the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket at about 4:34 p.m. PST from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster had a short flight -- detaching just two minutes after launch -- and landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean at 4:42 p.m. The satellites reached low-Earth orbit at 4:43 p.m.

The 22 Starlink satellites added to SpaceX's growing constellation of more than 5,000 orbitals providing high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe.

This was the Falcon 9's 14th flight, which follows seven previous Starlink missions.