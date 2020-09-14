After already bringing widespread flooding to southern Florida over the weekend, Sally now has the Northern Gulf Coast in its sights, and has become the seventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Sally is expected to continue to strengthen, perhaps becoming a major hurricane for a time, over the warm waters of the Gulf before it strikes the U.S. coast.

Wildfires in western US could cause $130 billion to $150 billion in losses

The 2020 wildfire season has already been the most destructive on record, and this estimate, comparable to "what we might see for a Category 4 or 5 hurricane," factors in what may yet still come.