Halo appears around final full moon of meteorological winter

Celebrations took place around the world during the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, and in part of the United States, the event was accompanied by a halo of light in the sky.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Time-lapse footage shot in London, Kentucky, on Feb. 4 shows a halo surrounding the full moon. The halo is caused by ice crystals in the sky refracting the moonlight.

The final full moon of meteorological winter illuminated the weekend sky, and for some skywatchers across the eastern United States, it created an eye-grabbing meteorological spectacle.

February's full moon is commonly called the Snow Moon after the snowstorms that typically track across North America throughout the month. The nickname may not hold up to its meteorological origins this year as AccuWeather long-range forecasters are predicting mild spells across large areas of the U.S. in February before meteorological spring begins on March 1.

The recent full moon was also a micromoon, the counterpart to the ever-popular supermoon. Although it was not quite as bright or as large as other full moons, photographers around the globe still captured phenomenal photographs of Earth's celestial companion as it glowed in the weekend sky.

The weekend night sky event was also the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, prompting celebrations around the world.

Full Snow Moon rises over the weekend

Folks from Kentucky to New Jersey witnessed more than just the Snow Moon in the sky over the weekend as a halo of light appeared to encircle the moon.

The phenomenon is known as a 22-degree halo and can happen only on the nights surrounding the full moon and when there is a thin layer of clouds high in the atmosphere that is comprised of ice crystals. The ice crystals refract the bright moonlight, creating a ring of light that appears around the moon. This is similar to the way raindrops refract light to create a rainbow.

Time once again for a little science on the night shift! If you were out late this evening, you may have noticed the full moon had an especially interesting appearance with a halo (and a few people even caught a glimpse of a double halo). pic.twitter.com/DVKYmVUXGp — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 6, 2023

Rings of light can also appear during the daytime around the sun, but they can be more difficult to see. If a 22-degree halo is visible during the daytime, it is important to avoid looking directly at the sun with the naked eye as it can lead to permanent eye damage. Instead, it is best seen by blocking out the sun with an outstretched fist or by taking a photo of the sky with a cell phone camera.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The next full moon is the Worm Moon on March 7, and like its predecessor, its nickname can be traced back to the weather across North America.

As temperatures slowly rise and the spring soil begins to warm in March, it allows earthworms to emerge from the softening soil after remaining underground throughout the winter months. Other nicknames for March's full moon include the Wind Strong Moon, the Eagle Moon, the Goose Moon and the Snow Crust Moon.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.