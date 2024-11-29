December's cosmic calendar: Jupiter shines bright as Geminids sparkle

December's long nights will offer stargazers plenty to see, including two meteor showers and the best views of Jupiter until 2026.

From mighty Jupiter dominating the night sky to shooting stars streaking across the starry winter sky, here are the top astronomy events for December 2024.

December has the longest nights of the entire year, providing more time for stargazing. However, it also brings an uptick in storms and clouds, which can make it challenging to view some of the upcoming celestial sights.

From meteor showers to the final full moon of 2024, here are the top astronomy events to look for in the new month.

Dec. 7: Jupiter opposition

The biggest planet in the solar system will be on display in the December sky as it shines brighter than it has all year.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Jupiter will reach opposition, the point in its orbit when it appears in the exact opposite part of the sky than the sun. This is also around the time when the planet is closest to the Earth, making it appear particularly bright.

Jupiter will be visible all night along -- no telescope required. However, stargazers who have a telescope or pair of binoculars can also catch a glimpse of its four largest moons.

An image of what Jupiter and its four largest moons look like through a telescope. (ScienceAtNASA)

Although the event takes place during the first full weekend of December, any night throughout the month with favorable weather will be good for viewing the planet.

The next time Jupiter appears this bright will not be until January of 2026.

Dec. 12-13: Geminid meteor shower

One of the best meteor showers of the year is about to peak, sparking shooting stars into the chilly December sky.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks on the night of Thursday, Dec. 12, into the early hours of Friday, Dec. 13. Most years, it boasts up to 120 meteors per hour; however, a nearly full moon will outshine many of the dimmer meteors.

Meteors streaking through the sky during the Geminids in 2023. (Getty Images/caliburn103)

For the best chance at spotting shooting stars, experts recommend focusing your attention on darker areas of the sky where the moon is out of view.

Dec. 14-15: Final full moon of 2024

Just two nights after the Geminids, the last full moon of 2024 will rise.

December's full moon is commonly called the Cold Moon, a nickname directly tied to the bitterly cold air that descends across North America as winter arrives.

Full moon rises behind an illuminated Christmas tree in Skopje, Macedonia, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Other nicknames for December's full moon includes the Little Spirit Moon, the Hoar Frost Moon and the Winter Maker Moon.

Dec. 21-22: Meteor shower on 1st night of winter

The December solstice marks the official start of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere, taking place this year on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:20 a.m. EST. This is different than meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1.

The first full night of astronomical winter is one of the longest nights of the year and is made even more special by the annual Ursid meteor shower.

The Ursids will peak on the night of Saturday, Dec. 21, into the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 22. Stargazers who venture out into the chilly, winter night where there is a clear sky may see up to 10 shooting stars per hour.