Brightest supermoon of 2025 is about to rise; here's how to see it

It will be the biggest and brightest of the three supermoons in 2025 with moonlight bright enough to cast shadows.

Copied

From two meteor showers to the second supermoon of the year, here are the top astronomy events to mark down on your November 2025 calendar.

November will begin with a bright sight in the night sky as a supermoon rises during the first week of the month.

Supermoons are among the most popular full moons of the year, and skywatchers will have two opportunities to see the next one. The moon first appeared full on Tuesday night and will once again shine brightly on Wednesday night, casting shadows with its moonlight.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. At its closest, the moon will be 221,817 miles from the Earth, making it the biggest and brightest of the three supermoons in 2025.

The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

November’s full moon is also called the Beaver Moon, a name rooted in folklore for the time of year when beavers take shelter in their lodges ahead of winter.

People who step outside to view the supermoon should also keep an eye out for shooting stars as early November brings the peak of the Taurid meteor showers.

A supermoon (perigee moon) vs a micromoon (apogee moon). Image via NASA

After this week, one more supermoon will grace the night sky in 2025, set to rise on Thursday, Dec. 4.