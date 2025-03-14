Skywatchers delight in stunning 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse

Stargazers headed outside overnight on March 14 to catch a lunar eclipse in the United States.

Millions of people across North America had the opportunity to witness an exciting astronomical event late Thursday night and early Friday morning: a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon a reddish hue.

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

View of the Blood Moon from Austin, TX. (Photo credit: Rick Kern via Getty Images)

This was the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2025 but the only one visible across the Americas. All of North America and South America were in its path. Parts of western Europe, western Africa and New Zealand were also able to view the stunning spectacle, which hasn't been seen since 2022.

Shot of the total lunar eclipse from Mexico City, Mexico on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The reddish tint, often called a Blood Moon, is caused by the Earth's atmosphere scattering sunlight and filtering out blue light, allowing only red and orange hues to reach the moon's surface.

The event began at different times in various time zones as the moon slowly moved into the Earth's shadow, an occurrence closely followed by amateur astronomers and curious onlookers alike.

Many people set their alarms for the moment the phenomenon would occur over their area and set up telescopes in their backyards to get a view. As the moon darkened and shifted to a deep red color, it provided a striking visual contrast against the night sky.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon,” Nasa said.

Finally got the blood moon. This is a raw unedited/unfiltered photo straight from my camera using a telephoto lens. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JTHUq8Aq4u — Bugs (@bugs836) March 14, 2025

As the eclipse ended, the moon gradually returned to its usual bright appearance, leaving behind a memorable night for stargazers.

This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The next total lunar eclipse visible from North America will be on March 3, 2026, with the best views expected across the western United States and western Canada.