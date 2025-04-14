April aurora: Northern US could see celestial lights this week

The northern lights may glow over part of the United States this week following a pair of eruptions on the sun. Here's where they could be visible.

NASA Astronaut Don Pettit captured this amazing view of auroras across Earth’s atmosphere from the perspective of the International Space Station on April 5.

Stargazers might be able to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis this week, with shades of green and red glowing in the sky as far south as the northern United States.

A pair of solar eruptions over the weekend sent clouds of charged particles hurtling toward Earth. When these particles reach the planet, they will create a display of the northern lights.

The aurora could light up the sky late on Tuesday night, with another opportunity to see the lights on Wednesday night. The exact timing of the aurora's visibility will depend on when the charged particles from the sun reach Earth.

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

A level 2 geomagnetic storm is likely, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, which could disrupt radio waves and some satellite operations.

Where will the aurora be visible?

While a widespread aurora outbreak is not expected, people across Canada and the far northern United States may still have a chance to see the celestial lights. This includes areas as far south as upstate New York, Michigan, Iowa, Wyoming and Washington.

If the geomagnetic storm is stronger than anticipated, the aurora could be visible even farther south. Additionally, people using long-exposure photography might capture images of the lights, even if they are not visible to the naked eye.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that clouds, rain and even snow could complicate viewing conditions.

A burst of wintry weather will spread clouds, rain showers and even a bit of snow across the Northeast, eastern Great Lakes and most of Ontario and Quebec on Tuesday night, but cloud conditions may improve by Wednesday night.

The best weather on Tuesday night looks to be across most of the Midwest and northern Plains, although clouds will start to spread overhead by Wednesday night.

Clouds are also a concern across the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday night, but clear conditions may arrive in Washington and Oregon by Wednesday night.

For many onlookers under a cloud-free sky, the Aurora Borealis will appear as a faint green or red glow in the northern sky. Experts recommend heading to an area with a clear view of the northern horizon for the best chance of seeing the aurora.

The colors are created when particles from the sun interact with oxygen and nitrogen in different parts of Earth's atmosphere. Green and red are the most common colors, but during stronger geomagnetic storms, blue and purple can also be seen. It's important to note that any images circulating on social media showing yellow or white auroras were likely generated using AI.