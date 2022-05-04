Storm delivers month's worth of rain in one day to Spanish city
A storm slammed Spain's third-largest city on Tuesday, dumping the highest 24-hour rainfall total for the month of May since records began in 1871.
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 4, 2022 4:18 PM EDT
Updated May 4, 2022 4:33 PM EDT
The Spanish region of Valencia experienced a record-breaking downpour for the month of May on May 3, which triggered floods and caused chaos in the transport system.
The Spanish city of Valencia recorded its highest 24-hour rainfall total for the month of May on Tuesday, the highest rainfall total during the month since 1871 and single-handedly beating the past monthly rainfall record.
A total of 7.92 inches (201.1 mm) of rain fell over the southeastern coastal city as a storm moved eastward across the southern half of Spain, the deluge adding to an already record-rainy spring for Valencia.
"It has been a wet spring across the Valencia region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. Since March 1, the region has received 19.01 inches (483 mm) of rain, he added.
While a large chunk of that came from the record rainfall delivered in March, the storm clouds this month didn't hold back either.
Within the first three days of May, Valencia recorded 8.58 inches (218 mm) of rain -- over five times the month's average amount of rainfall, according to Roys. The deluge on Tuesday not only accounted for two-thirds of the month's total thus far, but also single-handedly beat the past record rainfall for the entire month set when 5.63 inches (143.2 mm) fell in 2008.
This is the highest rainfall total recorded in Valencia for the month of May since records began in 1871, according to Reuters.
Record-breaking rainfall inundated downtown Valencia on Tuesday, May 3, causing traffic mayhem on streets and the metro. (Reuters)
"If it does not rain a single drop, the record will still be broken and May 2022 will be the wettest on record for the city," Roys said.
The onslaught of rain quickly inundated the streets and even homes in Valencia, with videos posted over social media showing scenes from buses trudging through streets that had transformed into rivers as water sloshed into the vehicle. Another video showed floodwaters sweeping away a large dumpster. Several roadways and tunnels were closed in response to the rain.
Local police sources told the European news organization The Local that since 8 p.m., May 3, they had received 94 emergency calls relating to the rain. The firefighters of the Provincial Consortium of Valencia (CPBV) also stepped in to rescue three people whose vehicle had been trapped by water in Paterna. The Local reported that the CPBV had also answered 50 emergency calls relating to the storm.
Areas closer to the coast such as Camins al Grau and Penya-roja saw some of the highest rainfall totals at nearly 8 inches (200 mm) on May 3, according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (AVAMET). The weather station at Camins al Grau recorded over 10.24 inches (260 mm) of rain on Tuesday.
The same storm that delivered this record-smashing rainfall will arrive along the Algeria coast by Thursday, Roys said, and the threat of rain will conclude in the region of Valencia Wednesday night. In the storm's wake, Valencia is forecast to catch a break from the rain over the next week.
