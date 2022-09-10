Up to half a foot of rain to inundate Southeast

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a direct impact from a tropical system is not expected in the coming days in the United States, but that doesn’t mean the tropical Atlantic won’t have an influence on weather conditions. Tropical moisture will bring more wet weather to the Southeast in the coming days, and the threat for flooding will continue to increase.

A storm moved into the Gulf Coast midweek and then stalled over the area. The storm brought round after round of rain and thunderstorms to the region on Thursday and Friday, hitting portions of Florida and Georgia the hardest.

The two days combined, brought, 5.58 inches of rain to Apalachicola, Florida, while 3.05 inches of rain fell in Brunswick, Georgia, and 2.28 inches of rain was reported to Clearwater, Florida. In Savannah, Georgia, rainfall totalled 2.19 inches on Friday alone, more than half of the normal rainfall amount that the city observes during the month of September. Friday's rainfall also brought 1.75 inches of rain to Panama City, Florida.

The storm was able to draw warm, moist air out of both the Gulf of Mexico and off the southeast Atlantic Coast, leading to the heaviest rain.

"The influx of tropical moisture into the region is expected to continue the heavier-than-normal downpours to the region, thus increasing the risk for flash flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches of rain are expected from southern Florida and the Louisiana Gulf Coast to areas as far north as southern Pennsylvania. The influx of tropical moisture reaching the mid-Atlantic could also lead to flooding.

By Monday, more than 4 inches of rain could fall across portions of northern Florida, Georgia and coastal South Carolina, as well as the mountainous regions of North Carolina and Virginia. In some parts of these regions, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches of rain will be possible.

Reppert warned that since areas have recently been hit by heavy rain, they will be most susceptible to flooding.

The heavy downpours could cause water levels on rivers and streams to rise, impacting travel. Meteorologists say motorists should be on alert for heavy downpours that could cause reduced visibility as well as ponding on roadways that could bring the risks of hydroplaning. In some cases, floodwaters could even wash away chunks of the roadway.

Those with outdoor activities throughout the weekend should also keep an eye on the weather. Football games from the high school level to the professional level could be impacted by downpours through Sunday.

It's not uncommon for the southeastern United States to be hit with heavy rain in the month of September, forecasters say. Tropical moisture is often at its height during this month as the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season falls on Sept. 10.

While dodging showers, those escaping to the beach should use caution entering the water.

"At the Carolina beaches, rough surf and strong rip currents are expected through the weekend and into Monday," added Reppert. The strong waves could also attribute to beach erosion and perhaps even some coastal flooding at times of high tide.

While most of the southeastern U.S. has seen an excess of rain as of late, a few areas have been drier than normal. Much of the North Carolina Piedmont into coastal Virginia is abnormally dry, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The wet weather forecast through Monday is likely to help alleviate these issues, and keep the drought from getting any worse.

As the middle of September approaches, the weather pattern is likely to change, and much of the region is expected to dry out.

Not everywhere will dry out, however. A stalled front could bring even more rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Florida through the middle of the month.

