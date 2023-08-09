Unusually active severe weather to put 100 million at risk in US

AccuWeather forecasters warn that waves of volatile weather will threaten storm-weary parts of the central and eastern U.S. into the weekend.

Severe weather across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will remain unusually active for August through this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. When there are no impacts from tropical systems, August tends to bring a downturn in thunderstorms and heavy rain events.

As the busy pattern continues, a number of locations may be hit with downpours and strong thunderstorms every one to two days. Close to 100 million people will be at risk factoring in the multiple areas of severe weather that span multiple days into the weekend.

Not only can the storms interfere with outdoor plans and create travel frustrations, but persistent downpours can also trigger flash flooding. Some communities could be hit more than once with damaging winds.

Two main storm systems will act as triggers for the severe weather and heavy rain into this weekend.

Storms to eye mid-Mississippi, Tennessee valleys into Wednesday night

As a potent storm system for August rolls eastward, areas from central Missouri to central Arkansas to northern Georgia and eastern Tennessee will be at risk for severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall into Wednesday night.

The northern half of this zone is likely to face more problems from torrential rainfall and localized flash flooding than dangers such as high winds, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Storms along the southern edge of the rain zone are most likely to produce high winds, hail, frequent lightning strikes, and tornadoes. Because of this threat, AccuWeather meteorologists have added a high-risk zone that includes southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, western Tennessee and the southwest corner of Kentucky into Wednesday night.

Following heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, Nashville could experience another round of storms later Wednesday night. The storms that hit after dark in the Music City could be worse than the storms during the daylight hours. Similarly, storms that hit Atlanta later Wednesday night may be severe as well.

ravel delays to abound in the eastern US Thursday

Airline delays and flight cancellations will spike Thursday, given the stretch of severe storms that may affect the Southern airport hubs of Atlanta and Charlotte, as well as from rain or thunderstorms in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City. AccuWeather forecasters say motorists should anticipate significant delays on the area highways due to ponding and poor visibility.

Thunderstorms will tend to be spotty in nature across Pennsylvania and western and northern New York state, but they may still be locally severe Thursday.

The overall concentration of severe thunderstorms will increase farther south across portions of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The most powerful storms in the Eastern states Thursday are likely to erupt from North Carolina to northern Georgia, where AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a moderate risk of severe weather. Wind gusts in many of the Southern storms will range between 55 and 65 mph. Along much of the Interstate 85 corridor, the worst of the storms and travel delays may be during the morning hours.

The AccuWeather StormMax™ -- some of the peak wind gusts -- will approach 80 mph. Gusts at this intensity can knock down trees, trigger power outages and cause property damage.

A batch of heavy rain will develop in portions of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and southeastern New York Thursday. Localized small stream and urban flooding are likely and may include parts of the Philadelphia and New York City metro areas.

Portions of New England are likely to be the next target as the storm system moves along.

"After being walloped on Tuesday, parts of southern New England could be slammed by another round of flooding downpours and severe storms with damaging winds and perhaps even a spin-up tornado from Thursday night to early Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore warned.

The zone from Hartford, Connecticut, to Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston will be at risk for flash flooding and severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

Midwest to face late-week severe weather dangers

A new storm system will drop southeastward across the Midwest Thursday and Friday.

Areas from the eastern part of the Dakotas to western and central Minnesota, and the northern parts of Nebraska and Iowa will be at risk for locally severe thunderstorms Thursday. Hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding will all be possible.

On Friday, the risk of severe weather will dip into more densely populated areas of the Midwest.

Chicago is likely to be smack in the middle of the severe weather threat zone Friday with the potential for significant travel disruptions. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 90 mph for some of the strongest storms. Power outages and downed trees are likely with the storms.

Severe weather to return to Northeast this weekend

The same storm system that will trigger severe weather in the Midwest Thursday and Friday will swing into the Northeast Saturday.

As this storm rolls along this weekend, it is likely to gain strength and moisture, which will lead to an increase in severe thunderstorm intensity and areal coverage.

AccuWeather meteorologists have already outlined a moderate risk of severe weather for Saturday in the Northeast, which includes much of New York state and western New England.

However, severe thunderstorms will be possible from eastern Ohio to northern Virginia and as far to the northeast as Maine Saturday. AccuWeather meteorologists urge people with outdoor and travel plans to keep alert for severe weather watches and warnings.

