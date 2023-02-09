Tornado causes injuries, 'extensive' damage in Louisiana parish

The powerful storm turned over trailers, blew glass off of windows and left a local mayor asking for prayers.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reported live from the town of Tangipahoa as first responders hurried to the scene to check on community members after a radar-confirmed tornado tore through the area.

A radar-confirmed tornado in northeastern Louisiana Wednesday evening overturned trailers, downed trees and caused injuries as part of a broader midweek storm system.

The tornado passed through Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, approximately 65 miles northwest of New Orleans and 60 miles east of Baton Rouge. The tornado developed early in the evening and quickly began tossing debris into the air, eventually overturning two mobile homes and injuring three individuals. None of the injuries, including those suffered by two children, were considered "life-threatening," according to local officials.

A tornado passed through Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, early Wednesday evening. (Photo via Matthew Payzant)

According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, other damages included trees being downed across the parish, along with damage done to a local gas station. The mayor of the village of Tangipahoa, Sheila Martin, said power lines were also down in the area. Martin said she and her family took shelter in a bathroom during the tornado.

"Then we heard this loud noise, like a train ... like an extreme whistle," Martin told Fox 8 New Orleans. "We took cover."

The mayor said that "everyone was safe" thus far and that no fatalities have been reported. She asked for prayers from neighboring cities, saying that damage in the area was "extensive."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported from Tangipahoa Wednesday evening, adding that he saw glass windows blown out of homes and that first responders were going door to door, making sure residents were safe.

Official response came quickly after a radar-confirmed tornado hit Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, Wednesday evening. (Photo via Bill Wadell)

Damage assessments were underway Thursday morning in Tangipahoa as daylight brought a clearer look at the damage, according to Wadell.

The tornado comes after AccuWeather meteorologists warned that the full spectrum of severe weather was likely with the storms in the lower Mississippi Valley. Aside from the tornado, multiple reports of flash flooding came in from the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas, located 70 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.