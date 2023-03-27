Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County

Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage and several animal enclosures were breached, the facility said.

(UPI) -- Two tigers that escaped from a Georgia zoo have been recaptured after a tornado struck Troup County on Sunday, officials said.

"The second Tiger has been captured from the Animal Safari," the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a statement around 10:45 a.m.

The Pine Mountain Safari said in a statement that the two tigers are safe.

"Like much of Southwest Georgia, Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning. Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt," the zoo said in the statement.

"However, several animal enclosures were breached, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure."

Two tigers that escaped from the Pine Mountain Safari in Georgia have been recaptured after a tornado struck Troup County on Sunday, officials said. (File photo courtesy of Pine Mountain Safari/Facebook)

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency order after the tornadoes struck Georgia on Sunday.

"As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted," Kemp said.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office has also established a temporary shelter for those whose homes were damaged, officials said in a statement.

A spokesman for the law enforcement agency told WTVM that as many as 100 structures are damaged, with around 30 of them sustaining major damage. Two injuries have been reported.

The Georgia tornado came just two days after a devastating storm struck Mississippi, killing at least 26 people.

The National Weather Service said later Sunday morning that Georgia will continue to see "damaging wind gusts" and large hail through Sunday night.

"Brief tornadoes will also be possible," the NWS said in its update.

The NWS' Storm Prediction Center has also outlined an enhanced risk of severe weather from east-central Louisiana northeast through central Mississippi and Alabama.

"Supercell thunderstorms may produce winds, hail, and a few tornadoes, including the risk for a strong tornado or two," the NWS warned.

"Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Monday, focusing more towards the Gulf Coast as the front begins to shift southward."