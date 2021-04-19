Thousands evacuate in Cape Town as winds fan menacing wildfire
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 19, 2021 10:26 AM EDT
A fire scorching through Table Mountain National Park forced evacuations in Cape Town, South Africa, on the night of April 18 and the early morning of April 19.
Thousands were forced to evacuate this past weekend after a raging wildfire ignited in a popular recreational spot in Cape Town, South Africa.
The blaze first erupted in the city's Table Mountain National Park early on Sunday, causing the evacuation of hikers in the region, according to CNN.
Evacuations were ordered for parts of the region on Sunday, including students at the University of Cape Town, which included as many as 4,000 students, Gift of Givers, a disaster response organization, told The Associated Press.
Clouds of smoke are seen above the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents are being evacuated from Cape Town neighborhoods after a huge fire spreading on the slopes of the city’s famed Table Mountain was fanned by strong winds overnight and threatened houses. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
The University of Cape Town is home to more than 26,000 students and is the country's oldest university. Activities at the school are canceled through at least Wednesday, officials announced.
Since the fire first broke out, it has been challenging for firefighters to control.
"The fire created its own wind that further increased the rate of spread. The excessive amount of smoke and related updrafts made it impossible for the aerial support to slow the rate of spread," according to the Table Mountain National Park's Twitter account. The page also urged residents to stay away from the area for their own safety on Monday morning so personnel could focus on containing the blaze.
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. (Photo/REUTERS)
Evacuation orders were expanded on Monday to include parts of the Vredehoek suburb of the city.
Over a dozen buildings have either been damaged or destroyed, as of midday on Monday, including the University of Cape Town's Jagger Library, a historic windmill, and a restaurant.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but one suspect has been arrested on suspicion of arson, the AP said.
A total of 250 firefighters, and several helicopters were tending to the fire on Monday, working to keep it from spreading into other residential areas. Some of the helicopter efforts have been hampered by the strong winds. Officials fear that fire-fighting efforts are likely to be ongoing for several days.
Firefighters douse a burning building at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, April 18, 2021. A wildfire raging on the slopes of Table Mountain forced students to evacuate their residence as firefighters battled the blaze. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Smoke spread across Cape Town and settled over the city, impacting areas not directly harmed by the fire. Residents were advised to cover their faces with wet towels or rags if venturing outdoors.
To further complicate matters, weather conditions over the coming days are not likely to assist with firefighting efforts.
"Breezy conditions are expected through Monday evening, making for a challenging environment. But, winds are likely to decrease Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
Smithmyer also added that some showers are in the forecast for South Africa for the middle of the week, but at this time, they look to miss Cape Town.
