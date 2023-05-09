Texas faces major flood risk as rounds of severe weather continue

A volatile weather pattern will result in more severe weather across the central U.S., as well as a serious flash flood risk in Texas, which could put more lives at risk later this week as border restrictions are lifted, AccuWeather forecasters say.

A tumultuous weather pattern has gripped the Central states since late last week, which has resulted in destructive hail, damaging tornadoes and even a delayed Taylor Swift concert. AccuWeather meteorologists say additional bouts of severe weather, along with a growing flash flood risk, will pose a threat to lives and property across the nation's midsection through the weekend.

Tuesday is expected to be the final day in which severe weather spans multiple zones across the country before the feistiest thunderstorms focus solely on the Plains during the latter part of the week. By the weekend, a life-threatening flash flooding situation could evolve over Texas.

Into Tuesday night, clusters of thunderstorms across the coastal Carolinas and Tidewater region of Virginia, as well as part of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts, can turn severe with damaging winds, hail and downpours being the most widespread hazards.

The greater risk for intense hail, wind and even a tornado or two into Tuesday night will zero in on the central Plains.

Plains states to remain in severe weather danger zone Wednesday, Thursday

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a broad, slow-moving storm that is expected to take shape across the Front Range of the Rockies. This storm will keep the Plains as the focal point for severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

"People living in areas from Denver to Rapid City, South Dakota, on southward to the Red River and communities like Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, should be on alert for potent thunderstorms during the middle of the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

Thursday into Thursday night, the severe weather zone will shift slightly eastward to encompass places such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Wichita, Kansas; and Oklahoma City. For some locations, this will be the third day in a row with the risk of severe weather.

During Wednesday and Thursday, risks will encompass the whole gamut of severe weather hazards, such as large hail and high winds capable of toppling trees, power lines and even high-profile vehicles. Several tornadoes can also occur.

"A lot of the same areas that will be the target of thunderstorms these days could use the rain. Most locations are experiencing severe, extreme or even exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. With how dry it's been, however, too much rain could more easily lead to flash flooding," Travis said.

The dry, hard ground has a more difficult time of absorbing heavy rainfall, resulting in an excess of run off, forecasters say.

At the very least, motorists traveling across the major interstates across the central United States should be prepared to face times of slow travel as a result of downpours from thunderstorms.

Heavy rain, flash flood risk to increase in Texas as Title 42 expires

AccuWeather meteorologists expect severe weather risks to wane across the northern and central Plains heading into the weekend. Farther south, however, dangerous flooding will unfold.

"An extended period of rain and thunderstorms is expected across western, southern and central Texas from late this week and into the weekend, leading to the risk of widespread flooding in some areas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "The core of heaviest rain is expected to fall from near San Antonio into the Hill Country west of the city."

Rainfall can reach 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) across a portion of south-central Texas, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches (500 mm) possible in spots. Outside of this zone of the heaviest rain, 1-2 inches (25-50 mm), or more, can fall.

AccuWeather's experts warn that the situation could turn life-threatening, especially along the U.S.-Mexico border where officials are bracing for a migrant surge as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday, May 11.

“I’m concerned about the already challenging and dynamic situation along the Southern border becoming even more problematic given the risk for repeated rounds of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, poorly timed in the immediate aftermath of Title 42 expiring," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

"Rapidly rising and quickly flowing water associated with flash flooding can be a significant threat for people in the vicinity of the Southern border and also farther northeast in Texas," Porter said. "Should flash flooding occur near the border, a serious humanitarian situation could evolve.”

The greatest risk of flash flooding near the Rio Grande may occur in the vicinity of the major ports of entry of Eagle Pass and Laredo from Friday into Sunday.

AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on the heavy rain across Texas in the days to come.

