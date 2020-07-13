Nearly 24 hours after becoming the earliest named "F" storm in the Atlantic Basin on record, Tropical Storm Fay made landfall just a few miles away from where Superstorm Sandy made landfall in 2012.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years is visible to the naked eye

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.