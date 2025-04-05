Southeast US to face a continued risk of severe weather on Monday

Energetic storms will continue to pulse across the Southeast coast through Monday, posing hazards ranging from drenching downpours to wind and tornadoes.

Severe weather bringing flooding and rain-wrapped tornadoes swept through the Texarkana area on the evening of April 4.

Yet another pattern featuring impactful storms is on the agenda for locations across the Southeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Into the start of the workweek, the risk for severe hazards ranging from flooding downpours, isolated tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts will persist.

"Ample and persistent moisture from the Gulf will provide one of the necessary ingredients for severe weather into Monday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman. A dynamic system moving through the region will tap into this moisture and trigger damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.

During the first half of the weekend, several tornado reports were sent in across Mississippi, some of which damaged homes. Otherwise, property and tree damage was reported from the lower Mississippi Valley into Kentucky and Tennessee as gusty winds and hail developed within storms pulsing across the region.

Since midweek, numerous locations across western Kentucky have already recorded upwards of 10 to 12 inches of rain as of Sunday, submerging cars and leaving roadways impassable.

Southeast states faced drenching rain and gusty storms on Sunday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought over two inches of rain to much of southeastern Mississippi, central Alabama and western Georgia through Sunday night, which has led to rises in river flooding. There were also multiple reports of downed trees and power lines due to strong wind gusts.

Thunderstorms along the Southeast coast Monday

While thunderstorms that continue to push eastward on Monday to the coast of the Carolinas and through northern Florida can still be disruptive, they are not projected to rise to the same magnitude of storms over the weekend.

"The system loses steam into Monday but will still be present as the front moves eastwards, threats will mainly be in the form of heavy downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. The threat for storms will be confined to the Southeast coast into Florida’s northern peninsula," highlighted Gilman.

Beyond Monday, much of the Central U.S. and East will finally catch a break in terms of rounds of severe weather and flooding. While a brief stretch of calmer weather is much needed, the recovery time from storm cleanup and high river levels across the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys can extend on the order of weeks rather than days.

