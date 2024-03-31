Severe weather to roar from Texas to Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland

As severe ramps up into the first couple of days of April, the risk to lives and property will increase as some of the storms will pack tornadoes and large hail, along with high winds and flash flooding.

Experts share some of the best ways to stay safe during a tornado.

All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are likely from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and storms packing big hail may extend into the mid-Atlantic region prior to midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

There will be a significant risk to lives and property during April's first couple of days (and nights).

Severe weather into Sunday night may only be a mere introduction as to the magnitude and scope of the power and areal extent of thunderstorms upcoming from Monday to Tuesday night.

On Saturday, thunderstorms packing strong wind gusts and hail to the size of half-dollar coins erupted from Indiana to West Virginia.

Into Sunday night, this same frontal zone will light up with severe thunderstorms capable of bringing hail, flash flooding and locally strong wind gusts from southern Iowa and northern Missouri to southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. Hail ranging from the size of marbles to golf balls can rain down, while smaller hail may cover the ground in some cases.

A few heavy, gusty thunderstorms will also roll from West Virginia to Virginia into Sunday night. The storms could affect the NASCAR race at Richmond, Virginia.

However, the big days in terms of the scope and intensity of severe weather will be Monday and Tuesday. During this two-day stretch, severe thunderstorms may extend along a 1,500-mile-long swath and home to at least 100 million people.

On Monday, the risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing high winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes will extend northeastward from central Texas to central Missouri eastward to southern Ohio.

"Within the northern part of the zone, encompassing part of the Midwest, more than one severe thunderstorm may directly impact some communities," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Should the severe weather evolve to its full potential, some of the tornadoes that develop could be strong and on the ground for more than a couple of minutes.

"There is certainly a significant amount of wind shear with the setup, but at the level of the atmosphere where jets fly, conditions are not perfect for a major outbreak just yet," Benz said. "This may lead to cloud cover that cuts down on the daytime heating, and sub-severe showers and thunderstorms that compete for development."

Wind shear is the increase in speed and shifting of breezes from the ground to several thousand feet up in the atmosphere. This change helps some thunderstorms to rotate. Rotating thunderstorms tend to produce tornadoes.

"The storms that erupt in the southern Plains area, in portions of Oklahoma, Texas and southern Arkansas, may hold off until late in the day Monday, while storms farther to the north are possible at just about any time from Monday to Monday night, Benz said.

On Tuesday, the severe weather threat will shift eastward over the Mississippi Valley portion but continue over parts of the Ohio Valley and may extend all the way to the mid-Atlantic coast.

At this time, the risk of severe weather on Tuesday will extend from southern Mississippi northward to southern Ohio, southern Pennsylvania and Maryland. However, the risk of severe storms will exist in central Alabama, northern Georgia, parts of the Carolinas and much of Virginia.

Similar to the severe weather from Monday, all modes of severe weather will be possible on Tuesday, with some storms packing hail and high winds, as well as flash flooding and tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather will extend after dark early this week and could affect some communities late at night. This is why having an audible means of receiving severe weather bulletins when sleeping is important and could prove life-saving. Those spending time outdoors should keep an eye out for changing weather conditions and move indoors at the first rumble of thunder.

As severe thunderstorms erupt and approach the airport hubs, the likelihood of flight delays will increase, with the potential for some flights to be canceled.

As rainfall repeats into Tuesday night, from parts of the middle Mississippi Valley to the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic, flash flooding is likely and the potential for small stream and secondary river flooding will increase. Those living along unprotected areas of streams prone to flooding should be prepared for inundation. Some secondary roads may become blocked by stream flooding.

