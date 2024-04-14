Severe thunderstorms to blast through the Northeast

Damaging wind gusts, hail and a risk for a tornado or two are all expected across the Northeast today as fast-moving storms sweep through the region.

Powerful storms pummeled the Midwest with hail on April 12 as days of continuous rain caused significant flooding to the east.

A quick-hitting storm will quickly fire up thunderstorms Sunday afternoon across the Northeast and Ohio Valley, prompting a moderate risk for hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado.

After a chilly start to the day across the Northeast on Sunday, temperatures will quickly rise into the 60s and 70s ahead of an approaching storm, priming the atmosphere for rapid thunderstorm development. The warmth combined with very strong winds above the surface will put the ingredients in place for thunderstorms.

The line of thunderstorms is expected to quickly unzip during the afternoon from central and southern upstate New York through northern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio. Once they are underway, the storms will quickly dive southward.

These thunderstorms will put motorists along the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors on alert this afternoon into early this evening as they roll through. Potential wind gusts of 50-60 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph are expected in the most intense storms.

As the sun sets Sunday evening and daytime heating is lost, the fuel to maintain severe thunderstorms is expected to decrease rapidly, limiting the risk of additional severe weather. The timing of this is expected to put places like New York City and Philadelphia outside of the risk for severe thunderstorms.

Despite the quick in-and-out nature of this storm, Sunday’s thunderstorm activity will also pose a risk for flash flooding in some areas. Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in soil being saturated and unable to adequately soak up any additional moisture. The wet ground can also make it easier for trees to topple within any gusty winds associated with the passing thunderstorms.

Into the day on Monday, additional shower activity can pass through the interior Northeast and New England however, severe weather is not expected.

