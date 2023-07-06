Severe thunderstorm threat to expand across the nation’s heartland into the weekend

More than a dozen states from Montana to Tennessee will be at risk of damaging and drenching thunderstorms to close the week and start the weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across the Rockies and Plains through the weekend.

Summertime heat and humidity will help fuel multiple rounds of thunderstorms into this weekend across the central United States, and many of the storms can become severe, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

With the threat of storms spanning such a large area, few in the central U.S. will be spared from heavy rain that will interrupt outdoor plans at least once over the next few days. Meteorologists say a smaller segment of the population will have to deal with travel-disrupting gusty winds, hail and even a tornado or two.

First up for the risk of severe weather will be the Front Range of the Rockies and western High Plains on Thursday, with the threat then fanning out to the east and south across the rest of the Plains and into portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys this weekend. In some areas, the risk of hefty storms will persist for consecutive days.

"Some complexes of storms could be long-lasting and bring damaging wind gusts to large areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "The threat in the nation's midsection can also hit some of the same areas on consecutive days, which can heighten the risk for flooding."

On Thursday, one of the nation's busiest air traffic hubs, Denver International Airport, will be in the heart of the severe weather risk area. Because of the uptick in travel due to the recent Fourth of July holiday, any impacts here could have a ripple effect across the nation's airports.

The larger severe weather area into Thursday night will span over a half-dozen states from Montana to Oklahoma and also include the cities of Cheyenne, Oklahoma City and Wichita, as well as parts of interstates 25, 35, 40, 70 and 80.

Portions of this area experienced severe weather on Wednesday, with multiple reports of wind gusts over 70 mph and hail as large as apples falling from the sky. Similar hazards can be expected from the stronger storms later Thursday, along with the risk of an isolated tornado.

As additional waves of atmospheric energy clash with warm and humid air farther south and east, the severe weather risk will settle into the central and southern Plains by Friday. In parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, it will mean yet another day that residents will have to spend dodging dangerous thunderstorms, while areas in western Missouri and northern Texas could experience severe storms for the first time over this multiday period.

Amarillo, Texas, and Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, are just a few of the cities where thunderstorms packing torrential downpours, and winds that bring down tree limbs and power lines could develop at the end of the week.

"Areas farther north may not escape the severe weather on Friday either," added Douty. "Portions of the eastern Dakotas into Minnesota could see storms with damaging winds and hail late Friday."

While the overall chances of damaging storms will be lower than in locations farther south, a separate piece of energy breaking off from Thursday's severe storm area will provide the fuel for storms to erupt in the northern U.S. It does appear the risk for a tornado is lower in this part of the country, experts say, but storms are still expected to hit during a busy time for travel as weekend plans commence.

Severe storm threat won't end on Friday

New locales farther south and east will be at risk of potentially damaging storms on Saturday, with the greatest threat likely being downpours that interrupt outdoor activities.

"The severe weather threat to start the weekend will span a large area from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley as a weak front arrives," said Douty. "Along the length of this front, a moisture-rich atmosphere can fuel torrential rainfall which can lead to flash flooding."

Louisville, Memphis, Nashville and St. Louis are among the cities at risk of drenching storms on Saturday.

"Rain rates could reach 2 inches per hour in the heaviest storms, overwhelming storm drains and flooding low-lying areas," warned Douty.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will also continue to be a concern, including in the Plains where, for yet another day, storms can turn severe. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind for the first half of the weekend will be 90 mph.

The summertime storms will continue beyond Saturday, as more of the Southeast and East will have an uptick in thunderstorm activity to end the weekend and begin the following week, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

In many areas across the East, this will break the string of hot and humid days that began earlier this week.

