Severe thunderstorm activity to surge into the Easter holiday weekend

With multiple days featuring a severe weather threat, residents from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley could have outdoor plans impacted as the Easter holiday nears.

There were thankfully no injuries reported after an EF1 tornado in Princeton, Indiana, on April 10, but this video from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office shows destruction throughout a neighborhood.

Over the upcoming week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the lackluster pattern over the last several days is expected to shift dramatically as conditions become primed for numerous days featuring the risk for severe weather.

While the early-week period will introduce some risk for storms across a portion of the Ohio Valley, the more expansive threat will arrive later in the week across the Plains and Central states as the setup intensifies.

"Across the nation, the developing pattern over the next week or more will definitely be more active than recent days," pointed out AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

The right environmental ingredients will come together for repeat chances for severe thunderstorms in the days leading up to and including the Easter holiday. During this time, warm and humid air surging out of the Gulf will clash with a cooler air mass and energy pulsing out of the western states, igniting thunderstorms.

Storms, early to midweek

While many locations from Cleveland, Ohio, to Louisville, Kentucky, will be experiencing a burst of warmth on Monday with daytime highs cresting in the 60s and even 70s Fahrenheit, this corridor will also face a threat of robust storms as the afternoon and evening progresses.

The setup on Monday across the Ohio Valley is expected to produce blustery winds that be locally damaging. Other ingredients present in the atmosphere could result in hail and an isolated spin up, particularly from southeastern Ohio into far southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

As the parent system tracks eastward on Tuesday, ushering in cooler air along the rear flank of the storm, the severe threat will wane. By late Wednesday; however, showers and thunderstorms can develop in the Plains as a new storm enters the region.

The pulse of energy ejecting into the central Plains Wednesday evening could have enough juice to ignite locally strong thunderstorms, forecasters warn. While Wednesday's setup does not scream that a widespread severe risk is likely, there could be small hail and occasional gusty winds in the strongest storms that develop.

Late-week pattern ramps up

As the storm becomes more organized on Thursday across the Plains and Midwest, the risks associated with storms will ramp up. Wind gusts can reach speeds of up to 70-80 mph at times, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.

Hail will also be a hazard, with the cities of Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, at risk.

By Friday, the threat for storms will become more expansive across the nation, impacting places from southwest Texas to southern Michigan and northeast Ohio.

Isolated tornadoes, hail and gusty winds can occur from Friday afternoon to Friday night across this corridor with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.

Easter weekend outlook

A more dynamic setup may hold off until the upcoming weekend, forecasters say, with a large zone set to face a risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Those with outdoor plans for the Easter holiday, such as picnics and egg hunts, could be impacted depending on their location.

Large hail, defined as 1-inch or greater in diameter, can occur late Saturday as storms ramp up across the South Central states. Cities like Amarillo, Texas, Oklahoma City, the northwest suburbs of Dallas and even Little Rock, Arkansas, can be impacted by strong to severe storms during this time.

The following day, Easter Sunday, will pose yet another threat for robust storms in the southern Plains.

"A potent and strengthening storm will emerge out of the Rocky Mountains and into the central Plains on Sunday, posing the risk of severe thunderstorms across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas over the Easter weekend," stated Duffus.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature the potential for isolated tornadoes in the central and southern Plains.

"This storm will be fueled by a surge of moisture from the Gulf of America. This factor, along with some daytime heating, will lead to an increase in instability across the region and encourage the development of severe weather," added Duffus.

Those with activities planned outside during the holiday weekend are advised to closely monitor the weather pattern and consider if events should be moved indoors or even rescheduled. As the pattern becomes more ironed out in the days leading up to the weekend, continue to check back to AccuWeather.com for the latest forecast.

