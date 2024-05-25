Severe storms to rumble across the Central states through the holiday weekend

Outdoor events may be altered as hazards ranging from tornadoes and destructive hail to damaging winds ramp up through the Memorial Day weekend. Central U.S. residents are urged to monitor their risk for storms.

After days of severe weather in the Plains and Midwest, Friday, May 24, was more of the same, with damaging winds and pelting hail.

As the Memorial Day holiday weekend continues, featuring numerous outdoor get-togethers and parades across the nation as America honors the U.S. military personnel who gave all, some areas of the Central states will be threatened by robust storms and severe weather hazards over the upcoming days.

AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting multiple high-risk zones for severe weather this weekend, spanning from the central Plains to the Midwest states. On both Saturday and Sunday, storms will have the capacity to produce several tornadoes, some of which can have the potential to be long-track tornadoes that can create a path of damage for 25 miles or longer.

Numerous high-risk areas covered over the holiday weekend

"The same ingredients that have come together over the past several weeks will again be in place this weekend as the threat for severe storms shifts back to the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Midwest. That includes a potent area of low pressure packing plenty of energy moving into a moisture-rich environment," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

On Saturday, a storm tracking eastward into the central Plains will become much more organized as the day goes on. Ample moisture surging out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the South Central states will clash with a drier air mass across the Plains, producing a potentially explosive severe weather event.

Metropolitan areas such as Dallas, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Kansas City, Omaha and St. Louis will all face at least some risk for severe weather late Saturday into Saturday night. Forecasters have placed a high risk across central Kansas, north-central Oklahoma and portions of southwest Missouri and far northwest Arkansas.

Hurricane-force winds possible

Within this corridor, large and destructive hailstones, intense wind gusts and even long-track tornadoes will be possible with the most intense storms that develop. Widespread damaging wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph can occur with the potential for winds to reach speeds up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.

"In some of the more powerful instances, wind gusts will reach or exceed Category 1 hurricane force, which is 74 mph, in some of the storms through Monday," pointed out AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

As storms progress across the Plains and into the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Sunday, another high risk for severe thunderstorms will arise, specifically across eastern Illinois and southern and central Indiana into far southeastern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

A widespread swath of thunderstorm development may continue from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, then persist as the day continues. Hazards on Sunday can range from flash flooding and hail to tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

Sosnowski added that severe thunderstorms are likely to threaten Sunday's Indianapolis 500 and cautioned that attendees should prepare for weather-related delays or postponements.

Memorial Day thunderstorms across the south-central U.S.

By Memorial Day, forecasters warn that the risk for strong to severe storms will shift back to the South Central states. Residents with outdoor holiday plans across central and northeastern Texas, southern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana are urged to keep a close watch on the weather pattern as Monday draws closer.

Large hail, defined as hail stones with a diameter ranging between 1 to 1.75 inches, can be produced within storms across this zone from Monday afternoon to Monday evening.

Gusty winds of 55 to 65 mph can disrupt events and easily overturn pop-up canopies often used at outdoor picnics and campgrounds. The strongest winds on Monday can reach up to the AccuWeather StormMax™ of 75 mph.

