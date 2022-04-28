Severe storms to rattle nearly a dozen states in the Heartland
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Apr. 28, 2022 1:38 PM EDT
A storm system will take aim at the nation’s midsection, delivering a narrow zone of heavy snow and the risk of severe weather late this week into the weekend.
A developing storm system is poised to deliver a couple of days of potentially dangerous and damaging storms from Friday to Saturday in portions of the Plains and Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
The storm is expected to strengthen once it moves past the Rockies. As the storm ramps up, all facets of severe weather will be possible ranging from hail the size of golf balls and tennis balls to powerful wind gusts and flash flooding.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 70 mph can occur with some of the strongest storms.
There is also the potential for several tornadoes, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
A couple of tornadoes may be strong and could be on the ground for an extended period of time in portions of eastern Kansas, central and southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Oklahoma from late Friday to Friday night, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Some of the major cities that could be at risk for severe weather Friday evening include Topeka and Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Kansas City, Missouri.
"A combination of strong winds from a strengthening jet stream, along with plentiful moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico, will set the stage for severe thunderstorms across much of the central Plains into Friday night," Johnson-Levine said.
On Saturday, the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift farther to the east and northeast across part of the Mississippi Valley, including St. Louis. The storms will also extend into a portion of the Great Lakes region that will include the Chicago metro area.
Atmospheric conditions may limit the number of the strongest storms both Friday and Saturday, but the storms that manage to erupt can pack quite a punch in some communities.
"On Friday, it is a layer of warm, dry air aloft that could cause storms to be isolated, rather than a more widespread event," said Johnson-Levine, who added that a smaller amount of warm, moist air may limit the intensity of some of the thunderstorms on Saturday.
The same storm system will bring drenching rain to portions of the northern Plains that have been hit by both rain and snowstorms in recent weeks. Melting and runoff from the storms have pushed the Red River of the North to major flood stage in some communities.
Where large pools of water are not present, many fields are saturated and will take many weeks to dry out. Rain from the storm into this weekend can aggravate flooding and soggy fields, forecasters say.
Severe storms may bring sporadic drought relief next week
Another round of thunderstorms farther south early next week may bring severe weather and also beneficial downpours to some drought-ravaged locations of the Plains.
This round of severe weather is forecast to ramp up over the Plains on Sunday and Monday.
As a parade of storms continues to roll in from the Pacific Ocean and across the Western states, one such storm may track far enough to the south to tap into Gulf of Mexico moisture sooner rather than later.
A stalled front may help bring drenching showers and thunderstorms to portions of northern and western Texas and western and central Oklahoma early next week, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Much of this region is experiencing moderate to exceptional long-term drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Any soaking rain would be more than welcomed in the region.
While the storms could ultimately end up being spotty in nature, some communities could be hit with so much rain at once that flash flooding will be possible.
There is also the likelihood of severe weather accompanying some of the storms. Despite the prospect of much-needed rain for a portion of the southern High Plains early next week, it may be difficult for any rain to reach very far to the west in drought-plagued New Mexico.
