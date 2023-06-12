Severe storms to rattle East Coast into Monday night

Millions of people from the Gulf Coast to Pennsylvania face the risk of severe thunderstorms into Monday night, including the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. High winds blew this trampoline onto power lines in New Iberia, Louisiana, during a period of severe weather on June 8.

Disruptive storms could endanger lives and property across a highly populated area of the East Coast, AccuWeather forecasters say.

A system that spawned thunderstorms over the central U.S. this past weekend is making its way into the East and is forecast to produce more storms from Monday afternoon into Monday night.

A significant severe weather outbreak is unlikely, but thunderstorms could be strong enough to disrupt travel and outdoor activities from the Gulf Coast through New Jersey.

Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning will be the main threats, but hail and isolated tornadoes could occur where the strongest storms develop.

Columbia, South Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; and Philadelphia are all at risk of severe weather late on Monday.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the severe thunderstorm threat will diminish during the first part of Monday night as drier, less humid air begins to settle over the region.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Rain from the impending thunderstorms will be beneficial for areas of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania, where a lack of rain has caused lawns to turn brown and drought conditions to develop.

The anticipated rain will not be enough to completely erase the short-term drought, but more rain will be possible across the region later in the week which will help to alleviate the concerns about ongoing dryness.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.