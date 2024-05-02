Severe storms to continue to rattle, flood parts of central US through first weekend of May

While powerhouse thunderstorms will take a bit of a break, the risk of severe weather and flash flooding will continue over parts of the central United States into this weekend.

Emergency crews performed search and rescue operations by boat in Conroe, Texas, and parts of Trinity County on May 2 after heavy downpours caused dangerous flooding.

Even though the overall intensity of severe weather will throttle back for a few days, AccuWeather meteorologists urge people in the central United States not to let down their guard into the weekend as more thunderstorms will be on the prowl, and some zones will be subject to more than one round of storms with high winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

The overall weather pattern will remain busy ahead of what is likely to be the next Great Plains tornado outbreak on Monday.

Storms to fire along 1,000-mile-long swath into Thursday evening

Following close to 100 incidents of severe weather ranging from massive hail to the size of grapefruits, wind gusts reaching Category 1 hurricane strength and reports of more than a dozen tornadoes from Wednesday, the zone of drenching and locally severe thunderstorms split into two main clusters on Thursday.

One batch pushed southeastward from Texas to the northwest Gulf coast, and the other pivoted across the Upper Midwest. While the southern zone was fading, storms were refiring farther to the west over Texas. The 1,000-mile-long zone from Wisconsin and near Lake Michigan to west-central Texas will produce pockets of severe weather into Thursday night.

"The main threats from the storms into Thursday night will be strong wind gusts, hail and flash flooding," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "However, there can be a few tornadoes thrown in along this zone."

Locally severe storms will reach the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas during Thursday evening.

One pocket where a few tornadoes may cluster will be from north-central Texas to south-central Oklahoma, which AccuWeather has designated as a moderate risk into Thursday night.

The southern U.S. storms have access to plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture and will squeeze that out through torrential downpours that can trigger flash flooding. Huntsville, Texas, received 8.54 inches of rain in less than 12 hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Storms in the South Central states will bring a more regional risk of flash flooding as some streams and secondary rivers continue to run high from excessive rainfall in April.

Multiple rivers will be close to or at major flood stage over the next few days in central and northeastern Texas, including the San Jacinto, Trinity, and Neches Rivers.

Severe weather threat to shift westward on Friday

A wedge of cool air will push southward over the Plains states on Friday and will provide some protection against widespread severe weather in many areas, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

That protection will not cover all of the Central states, however. Localized severe thunderstorms with some risk to lives and property will move through on Friday afternoon and night. The storms may gather into two main zones that somewhat blend together in the middle.

One particular trouble spot of locally severe storms will occur over parts of west-central Texas.

The Texas storms will fire up on the boundary between cool, moist air to the east and dry air to the west," Douty explained. "These slow-moving, "dry line" storms tend to produce incidents of very large hail and powerful wind gusts."

AccuWeather field meteorologist Tony Laubach intercepted the hailstorm in western Gove County, Kansas, on May 1.

Farther to the north, a disturbance will pivot to the east of the Rockies over the central Plains on Friday.

"This disturbance will set off forward-moving severe weather from parts of western and northern Oklahoma to western and central Kansas, eastern Colorado and southwestern Nebraska during Friday afternoon and night," Douty said, "The central Plains storms will also bring the risk of hail and strong wind gusts."

In both zones, a couple of the strongest thunderstorm cells can produce a brief tornado.

As the activity erupts over the High Plains, the zone farther to the east from I-10 to I-40 will remain active with a mosaic of showers and thunderstorms.

Not every location will be hit with storms; however, because the soil is saturated, some areas can experience localized flooding. This will remain a concern through much of the weekend.

More storms, flooding downpours for parts of South Central states this weekend

The combination of a stalled front over the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley and the eastward shift of the Rockies disturbance will result in a zone of heavy, gusty and locally severe storms on Saturday from central Texas to central and northern Arkansas.

"Farther west, the same dry line will be the trigger for locally big storms in West Texas on Saturday," Douty said. A large complex of thunderstorms is likely to form and push eastward across northern Texas at night.

Areas where the storms repeat from one day to the next or where slow-moving storms sit for a couple of hours will face the greatest risk of flash flooding.

It is possible that the rain is frequent enough in parts of the South Central states not only to foil outdoor plans on a daily basis but also to lead to significant flooding of the secondary rivers in the region. Each round of downpours can dump 1-3 inches of rain, with the potential for some locations to pick up 6 inches of rain or more through Sunday.

