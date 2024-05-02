Southeastern Texas flooding submerges roads, cars and homes

Heavy rain in southeastern Texas caused severe flooding Thursday, closing roads and submerging homes and cars

Emergency crews performed search and rescue operations by boat in Conroe, Texas, and parts of Trinity County on May 2 after heavy downpours caused dangerous flooding.

Heavy rain on Thursday caused severe flooding in southeastern Texas cities from College Station to Houston. At 1 p.m. CDT, seven flood warnings were in effect north and east of Houston.

In College Station, a woman was rescued after she drove into a flooded creek. Drone footage from Livingston, Texas, 70 miles northeast of Houston, showed cars, homes and roads underwater.

Rain gauges in the northern part of Harris County reported between 8 and 9 inches of rain in six hours. The Harris County Flood Control District reported that seven streams were out of their banks.

The driver drove through a flooded parking lot and directly into a creek hidden by the water, becoming stranded and needing rescue in College Station, Texas, on May 2.

More than 31,000 customers in southeastern Texas were without power at 4 p.m. CDT, down from 62,000 late Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

AccuWeather radar shows heavy rain moving through and east of Houston between 11:15 and 12:45 p.m. CDT on May 2, 2024.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to push south and east across the Houston metro area through the early evening hours. Flooding may linger in areas of poor drainage which will have an impact on the evening commute. Spotty thunderstorms will return late tonight through Friday.