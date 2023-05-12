Several tornadoes reported across multiple states Thursday

More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across the Heartland on Thursday, damaging at least one town.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. It’s been a tough couple of days for the state of Colorado, which found itself hit hard with hailstorms on May 10-11.

Over a dozen tornadoes were reported in the Plains on Thursday as tornadic storms moved across the Heartland, leaving behind damage to at least one town.

The tornado damage was reported in Weskan, Kansas, on Thursday evening and consisted of a roof being partially blown off of a school, a toppled grain bin and blown-out windows and trees, according to KWCH 12 News. No injuries have been reported in Weskan as of Thursday evening.

Here's a look at the storm damage in Weskan. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.



📷: Wallace Co. Sheriff Marshall Unruh

Elsewhere in Kansas, a rain-wrapped tornado was reported near McDonald, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon. Other tornado reports in Kansas included a spotter-reported spin-up in Gove County and a tornado near Edson, Kansas, about 15 miles southeast of Goodland.

An additional tornado was confirmed in Oklahoma on Thursday evening in Grady County. The confirmed tornado was located near Tuttle, about 20 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Just after 7:30 p.m. CDT, another tornado was located near Cole, Oklahoma. Interstate 35 was closed to allow the tornado to pass without hitting traffic, according to KFOR.

8:51 P.M.: Tornado on the ground southeast of Goldsby.



📷: @DrakeFoleyWX

In Colorado, a potential tornadic debris signature (TDS) was noted Thursday afternoon near Hale. Multiple tornadoes were reported near Arapahoe, where spotters confirmed short-lived tornadoes that were lifting and dropping again.

A possible rain-wrapped tornado was reported in Dundy County, Nebraska. A tornado was also on the ground about 4 miles southwest of McCook, Nebraska, on Thursday.

At least 16 preliminary tornado reports were listed by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center on Thursday. Dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to continue across a large area from South Dakota to Oklahoma into Thursday night.

