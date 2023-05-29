Rounds of severe thunderstorms to end May with a bang across central US

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Pockets of severe weather will be possible across parts of the Great Plains through the first half of the week.

For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer as grills are fired up and swimming pools are opened for refreshing swims. As people across the United States start to dream of summer weather, AccuWeather forecasters say summerlike storms are expected to pinpoint portions of the Plains over the coming days.

On Memorial Day itself, forecasters say a lengthy swath of the U.S. from eastern Colorado and far northwestern Kansas northward to North Dakota and even portions of Canada's Manitoba province will be at risk of damaging storms.

Anyone attending outdoor Memorial Day services or picnics in places like Bismarck, North Dakota; Pierre, South Dakota; and North Platte, Nebraska; will need to keep an eye on the sky for thunderstorm development.

The strongest storms can produce heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gusts ranging from 60–70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.

Opportunities for severe thunderstorms will target a similar area on Tuesday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"Multiple pulses of energy traversing through the mountainous West this week will provide the ingredients needed for daily rounds of thunderstorms across the High Plains this week," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

The main risk area for feisty storms to develop on Tuesday will center along a corridor that includes portions of Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Storms that bubble to life on Tuesday will have the capacity to produce heavy rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts.

Forecasters say it's not out of the question that an isolated tornado or two could spin up across the Plains on Tuesday.

Anyone traveling back home from any Memorial Day weekend trips will need to keep a close eye on the forecast if their route includes interstates 29, 70, 80, 90 or 94.

By Wednesday, the epicenter for severe thunderstorm potential will shift slightly as several atmospheric conditions become more concentrated. The scope of damaging storms will become more widespread on Wednesday from portions of Texas and New Mexico northward into western Nebraska.

The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday will stretch from far eastern Colorado southward into the northern section of the Texas and New Mexico border. It's in this section of the country where storms capable of producing large hail, torrential rainfall and damaging wind gusts will be most likely.

Forecasters say more severe thunderstorms are expected to rumble to life each day through the end of the week.

Storms to combat ongoing drought concerns

While this week's disruptive storms could lead to canceled plans or even property damage, forecasters say rain will actually have some benefit across the center of the county.

"While the repeated rounds of rain can produce areas of flash flooding, the rain is desperately needed given the ongoing long-term drought in place," explained Buckingham.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that 99.4 percent of Nebraska is dealing with everything from abnormally dry soil conditions to exceptional drought. In neighboring Kansas, 90 percent of the state is experiencing at least abnormal dryness.

The worst drought in the entire continental U.S. is currently located in Kansas. A staggering 35 percent of the Sunflower State is dealing with exceptional drought, the most intense category listed by the drought monitor.

"The persistent wet pattern across the region will also help to keep energy demands for cooling in check, limiting any chances for extreme heat," said Buckingham.

Flooding risk to ramp up by week's end

AccuWeather forecasters are growing increasingly concerned that a significant flooding threat will develop late this week in the center of the country.

"By late week, a reinforcing slug of moisture can elevate flooding concerns across a wide swath of the Plains, extending from northern Texas northward to central and eastern Montana," cautioned Buckingham.

Repeating rounds of drenching storms on Thursday and Friday will likely live up to the "too much of a good thing" adage as rain will fall too hard and too quickly to be absorbed properly by the dry soil.

Days of torrential rainfall can lead to instances of flash flooding and rises on streams and rivers, especially from eastern Montana through parts of Wyoming.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.