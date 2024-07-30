Rounds of severe thunderstorms may have damaging consequences in central US

Multiple waves of thunderstorms will continue to prowl the central United States into Thursday with the potential for some damaging thunderstorm complexes to cover hundreds of miles.

Copied

Storm winds caused a trailer to flip over at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, July 29. The area was warned of winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

An area from the eastern part of the Dakotas to Kentucky and portions of Tennessee will be a hot spot for thunderstorms and the likelihood of rounds of severe thunderstorms for multiple days this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Some locations may be affected by one thunderstorm every day through Thursday. Others may be blasted by multiple storms per day. However, the potential exists for severe thunderstorms to roll through some communities, which can be damaging.

Approximately 80 million people will be in the region where severe thunderstorms can occur from Tuesday to Tuesday night. Within this zone, some of the major cities at moderate risk of severe weather include Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis and Peoria, Illinois.

Along with long-lasting thunderstorm complexes capable of causing torrential rain, strong wind gusts and some hail, there is the potential for a much stronger, long-lived thunderstorm complex known as a derecho.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A derecho may be declared if there are consistent reports of damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or greater along a path of at least 400 miles. For some people who experience a derecho, it may seem like a hurricane, with wind gusts sometimes reaching past 73 mph along with torrential rain and flash flooding.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™wind gust for rounds of severe weather through Wednesday night is 95 mph.

"The period from Wednesday through Wednesday night may represent the greatest potential for a derecho with a moderate risk of severe weather from southeastern North Dakota, eastern South Dakota, eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas southern Minnesota and much of Iowa," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Should a derecho form in part of this area Wednesday, it could survive through Wednesday night and into part of Thursday as it travels to the east and southeast.

Regardless of a derecho lasting hundreds of miles or complexes of thunderstorms that only last dozens of miles, there is a heightened risk of powerful wind gusts that are capable of pushing over large numbers of trees and knocking out power on a local to regional level.

A small number of the most intense storms may produce hail as large as baseballs. Severe thunderstorms can occasionally produce a brief tornado. Since some of the storms may survive through the night, vivid lightning and loud thunder may keep some people awake and stress household pets.

On Thursday, a broad area of the Midwest will have some risk of severe weather from Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri to western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and western Virginia. Thursday's AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph.

As storms erupt and pass through airport locations, ground stops will result and can lead to lengthy airline delays. The highest chance of a severe thunderstorm in Chicago will be from late Tuesday night to Wednesday night and Thursday.

Even outside of the prime threat zones for severe weather, heavy and gusty thunderstorms will roam portions of the southeastern and northeastern United States.

For much of this week, a heat dome over the central and southern Plains will help to set off the thunderstorms, which erupt on the northern and northeastern rim of the hot air.

During this weekend to next week, the heat dome will broaden and extend farther west.

This change in the shape of the heat dome will shift the areas most likely to experience multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The active zone is likely to extend from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic and perhaps New England.

However, portions of the northern Plains and the Ohio Valley may also remain active with multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.