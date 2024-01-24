Rounds of severe thunderstorms, flooding rain target South

Repeated storms from the southern Plains into the Southeast caused flooding in some areas on Jan. 23.

The combination of flooding downpours and gusty winds could be dangerous across the South as a pair of storms brings persistent threats into the weekend.

The week started with wet weather drenching portions of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. More than 2.5 inches of rain was reported from Sunday through Tuesday in Tyler, Texas, while College Station, Texas, received 3.5 inches in fewer than three days.

"Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the southern tier of the country through the weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

A persistent wind flow out of the Gulf of Mexico will funnel extra moisture into the storm as it slides along the Gulf Coast.

This warm, moist flow will also help spark severe weather through Wednesday night.

"Thunderstorms from central Texas to coastal Alabama will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and even a tornado or two," explained Roys.

As the storm continues to shift eastward through Thursday, it will spread thunderstorms and rain to cities such as New Orleans, Nashville and Atlanta then linger along the Atlantic coast through most of Friday.

Areas repeatedly hit with several downpours in a short time will be most susceptible to flash flooding and the highest rainfall totals. Widespread rainfall amounts through Thursday night are expected to topple 4 inches from Texas to northern Mississippi.

A few neighborhoods could even approach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of a whopping 14 inches of rainfall. This seems most likely in far-eastern Texas and northern Louisiana.

Drivers out and about throughout the week should keep in mind that travel may be slowed by the persistent downpours, leading to reduced visibility or even roads covered in water. Motorists should consider leaving a little earlier to reach their destinations on time.

Although rain and thunderstorms will linger from the Carolinas to the Florida Panhandle on Friday, parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley will have a brief reprieve from the rain. However, another round of wet weather is expected for the weekend.

"A storm is expected to strengthen late Friday or Friday night in Oklahoma and Texas, bringing more rain and thunderstorms to the South Central and Southeast [states]," Roys said.

The core of the storm, and the potential for wintry precipitation, will move northward, but rain and thunderstorms are forecast to sweep from Texas to the Carolina and Florida coasts into Sunday.

Unlike the previous storm, the late-week storm is forecast to move more quickly, limiting the amount of possible rain. Rainfall totals are more likely to be limited to an inch or two rather than climbing to the double digits.

Even still, the thunderstorms have the potential to be robust. AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting the potential for severe weather Saturday and Saturday night from the Florida Panhandle to North Carolina.

Flooding due to frequent downpours and recent rain will be the most widespread threat with these thunderstorms, followed by localized damaging wind gusts.

"While severe weather and flash flooding are concerns for the region into the weekend, much of the region is still in a drought and could use the rain in the long term," Roys explained.

Portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee have been in extreme or exceptional drought, the two most dire categories for much of the winter. Conditions in some places, like southern Louisiana, have improved since November, but others have worsened.

A rather dry week seems to be in store for the final days of January, which should help the ground to absorb the rainwater from this week's events eventually. Once this occurs, the week's rain is likely to make a dent in the drought and improve conditions.

