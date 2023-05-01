Multiple people dead after dust storm causes pileup on Illinois highway

Freshly plowed fields and gusty winds triggered the dust storm, creating low visibility for motorists in the state.

I-55 had to be shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after dust drastically lowered visibility and caused a massive pileup.

A dust storm in central Illinois Monday morning triggered a fiery 60-vehicle pileup on Interstate 55, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.

Illinois State Police said the crash was reported at 10:55 a.m. local time near Milepost 76 in Montgomery County, just south of Springfield. State police later confirmed at least six fatalities from the pileup, KMOV News reported, which also injured more than 30 people who were transported to area hospitals.

Montgomery County emergency management officials said that 10 helicopters were requested to the scene, and that several buses from a local school were called to the scene to pick up stranded motorists, WAND-TV reported.

Emergency crews on the scene of a major pileup crash caused by a dust storm on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County in central Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. State police said several people were injured. (Nathan J. Cormier)

Video from the scene showed multiple tractor-trailer trucks involved in the crash, with first responders battling both smoke from the crash and the blowing heavy dust. State police said that 20 tractor-trailers and at least 40 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup, including two tractor-trailers that caught fire as result of the crash.

"Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust. Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes," Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said.

Emergency crews first responded to a crash on the northbound side while numerous crashes were also occurring on southbound I-55.

I-55 was closed in both directions between Divernon and Farmersville for a 30-mile stretch. Authorities said they expected I-55 to remain closed to traffic through Tuesday afternoon.

A combination of newly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds generated the dust storm in the area, the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office noted. State DOT reported several other accidents on I-55 due to the low visibility, such as a truck fire in Cook County and a crash outside of Pontiac.

Several people were injured when a dust storm created low visibility on Interstate 55, causing a major pileup on Monday. (Nathan J. Cormier)

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said there was an "enhanced risk" of blowing dust and dust storms in the area due to a "trifecta" of high winds, dry ground and loose soil. Winds from the northwest were averaging between 25 and 35 mph Monday, with gusts between 40 and 45 mph. "In addition to the wind, [central Illinois is] coming off a dry April, with roughly half of the historical average amount of rain during the month," Larson said.

