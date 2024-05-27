Multiple days of severe weather to focus on US Great Plains to end May

Even though the extent and magnitude of severe weather and tornadoes will shift to less-populated areas of the United States this week, some of the storms may prove to be dangerous and damaging over the Great Plains.

Copied

Video from the morning of May 27 shows debris scattered around homes in Charleston, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area overnight.

Following a major outbreak of deadly tornadoes during the Memorial Day weekend, there will be little rest for portions of the central United States as more storms will erupt, and some will become severe over portions of the Great Plains and part of the Mississippi Valley this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

For many Central states, the overall risk of severe weather will be less intense over the next several days. However, it only takes one violent thunderstorm or tornado to strike a populated area and bring risks to lives and property.

Tragic, damaging storms during the weekend

The tally of severe weather incidents has surged to nearly 1,100, with dozens of tornadoes reported from Friday to Sunday. And, with Monday into Monday night still active for severe weather in the East and South, that number will climb. The storms over the weekend were tragic and devastating in some communities, where at least 20 people, including several children, lost their lives during tornadoes.

As of Monday morning, more than 700,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Central and Eastern states following recent storms. The number of outages will continue to fluctuate into Tuesday as crews work to restore electricity while new storms erupt, knocking down utility lines and damaging transformers.

The severe weather delayed or derailed outdoor plans for millions from the Plains to the East. Downpours and thunderstorms affected both of America's traditional auto races on Sunday. The Indy 500 race had a delayed start while the 600-mile NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was brought to an early end, with only about two-thirds of the event completed.

Severe weather threat to shift farther west over central US

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said the risk of severe thunderstorms is expected to focus across the Plains states from Tuesday to Friday.

Severe thunderstorms will affect parts of the region from Texas northward to eastern Colorado and western Kansas, and eastward from Texas to central and northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas on Tuesday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Within this zone, a more concentrated area of severe thunderstorms is forecast across western and central Texas. The storms on Tuesday afternoon and night will produce large hail, torrential downpours and powerful wind gusts, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax gust of 85 mph. Hail to the size of baseballs may fall in some of the more intense storms. The strongest storms may also produce a few tornadoes.

"Daily rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected to span from Texas to the Dakotas between Wednesday and Thursday," Buckingham said.

On Wednesday, some risk of severe thunderstorms will extend along a 1,600-mile-long swath from the Rio Grande River in Texas northward to the Canada border in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Severe thunderstorms will occur in part of this zone, but there may be pockets where more general coverage occurs in parts of West Texas and the central and northern High Plains.



On Thursday, a similar zone will extend from central Texas to much of North Dakota for 1,400 miles north and south over much of the High Plains.

"The coverage of severe weather on Thursday will tend to be spotty for much of the southern Plains," Buckingham said. "But, as a potent storm system pushes eastward from the Rockies, more general severe weather is possible over the northern Plains."

The main threats from the storms on Wednesday and Thursday will be isolated large hail, strong wind gusts and flash flooding. The AccuWeather Local StormMax wind gust for both days is 85 mph. Should conditions come together, Thursday could prompt more than a few isolated storms packing tornadoes.

The likelihood of thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather will continue farther to the east over the Plains states on Friday and reach the Mississippi Valley on Saturday. The details on the extent and intensity will unfold in the coming days.

In any location where storms repeat over multiple days or linger for a few hours, the risk of flash urban and small stream flooding will increase exponentially.



Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.