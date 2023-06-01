Multiday severe weather event in central US to last into the weekend

Portions of the western Plains will continue to endure more severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes, into the weekend.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

More severe thunderstorms are in store for the western High Plains into the start of the weekend before a quieter weather pattern unfolds next week, AccuWeather forecasters say.

The thunderstorms will rumble across portions of nine states through Saturday, bringing locally damaging wind gusts which could stir up dust and dirt, large hail, torrential downpours and even a tornado or two.

Portions of the Southwest, Rockies and the western Plains have been enduring near-daily severe thunderstorm activity over the last week and a half as storms ignite during the hotter daytime hours and diminish when temperatures drop at night. Since May 22, there have been hundreds of reports of severe weather from the Mexican to Canadian borders in more than a dozen states.

Severe weather reports received by the Storm Prediction Center from May 22 to 31.

That pattern will finally begin to change as the daily risk of feisty storms begins to diminish later in the weekend, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The next opportunity for severe weather to close out the week will come Thursday afternoon and evening in two separate areas. One will stretch from the eastern Rockies to the northern Plains, and the other risk zone will be centered on the southern Plains.

"Thunderstorms on the roam late Thursday will impact just about the same area that experienced damaging winds and large hail on Wednesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "This includes portions of New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma."

The risk of damaging storms appears highest in the Texas Panhandle — including the cities of Amarillo and Lubbock — as well as portions of interstates 27 and 40. It's in this area where the risk of a tornado will be greatest.

Later at night, thunderstorms could make it as far east as the Oklahoma City area before they diminish and fade away.

"A separate area of severe storms will be found Thursday afternoon and evening from eastern Wyoming into Montana," added Gilbert. While the tornado risk here appears lower than farther south, any storm could produce strong wind gusts and damaging hail.

On Friday, the multiday threat could hit its crescendo, with a moderate risk of severe weather being highlighted by AccuWeather forecasters. Similar to Thursday, this distinction is being made due to a higher risk of tornadoes.

"The region at risk for a few tornadoes will stretch hundreds of miles from near Odessa, Texas, north into the southwestern corner of Kansas," said Gilbert. "Residents and businesses in this area will want to stay extra vigilant from late Friday into Friday night, due to that increased risk for twisters."

In addition to the risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail, thunderstorms in this portion of the country pose additional hazards. Strong winds can blow dirt and dust far out from the storm's center, dramatically reducing visibility for motorists miles away. Lightning can also strike far away from a storm's center, and is especially concerning for those working or recreating outdoors. So far this year, four people have been killed by lightning in the U.S., according to a database maintained by NOAA, including two Texas residents in May.

One more day of severe weather is forecast for Saturday before a slight pattern change drops the chance of stronger storms in the nation's midsection beginning on Sunday.

"Texas will again be targeted by storms to start the weekend, from the western part of the state to the Hill Country," said Gilbert. A portion of southeastern New Mexico that has also been hit hard by severe weather as of late will be included in the risk.

The biggest concerns forecasters have for the storms to start the weekend will be hail, flooding downpours and damaging winds. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for winds will be 90 mph. Winds of this magnitude can easily bring down trees, damaging structures and even knock over tractor-trailers.

While thunderstorms will continue to erupt daily in the Plains from Sunday into next week due to daytime heating, the amount of energy available in the atmosphere will be diminished, resulting in a lower risk of widespread severe weather.

