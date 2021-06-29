More wild weather in Europe as streets turn into rivers
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jun. 29, 2021 2:52 PM EDT
Heavy storms hit parts of southern Germany Monday, flooding basements and overtaking cars. Hail damaged properties in the area.
Portions of southern Germany were pummeled by damaging hailstorms that also triggered widespread flooding Monday as an active stretch of severe weather continued for western Europe.
This round of severe weather comes after severe weather produced hail, damaging winds and tornadoes from France to Poland last week. This included the strongest tornado in the Czech Republic's history. The massive twister, which was estimated to at least F3 or F4 intensity, struck on Thursday, June 24, causing extensive damage and killing six people.
Some of the worst damage occurred in Besenfeld, located in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg. A hotel parking lot became submerged by the heavy rain, and the hail also caused damage to a number of vehicles.
Cars became submerged in Besenfeld, Germany, on Monday following severe thunderstorms. (Image/Ruptly)
"Although the hottest conditions have eased across western and central Europe, conditions remained ripe for severe weather across the region" explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer. "The combination of warm, humid weather and an area of low pressure moving into the region once again sparked severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon."
These storms produced torrential downpours, wind damage and large amounts of hail across southwestern Germany. Water littered with hailstones flooded streets while trees crashed down on other roads.
"With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, flash flooding was a significant concern," said Smithmyer. "As the storms grew stronger, hail developed as a large cluster of storms matured throughout the afternoon and evening."
Hailstones as large as 2.4 inches (6 cm), or nearly the size of a tennis ball, were reported according to the European Severe Weather Database.
In Stuttgart, the fire brigade responded to over 330 calls for help from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to local media. Many of the calls were due to torrential rainfall and flooding.
Damaging storms were not confined to Germany. In neighboring Switzerland, storms turned deadly when a car was hit by a falling tree in a forested area, according to Bote. Pictures from areas hit by the storms also show windows shattered by hail. House roofs were damaged and local police received more than 400 damage reports.
Strong storms were once again forecast for areas of eastern France into southern Germany on Tuesday.
While the threat for severe weather can lessen on Wednesday, storms are forecast to spread to northern Germany and bring times of heavy rainfall. Threats of flooding and hail remain across these areas, Smithmyer added.
