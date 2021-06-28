Deadly flooding wreaks havoc around Hong Kong
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 1:10 PM EDT
A severe rainstorm drenched Hong Kong with flooded on June 28. Floodwaters poured into highways and spilled into office buildings.
Streets were turned into raging rivers, and business was disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as slow-moving thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall over the region.
The first black rainfall warning of the year was issued by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) early Monday morning as rounds of heavy thunderstorms continued to develop over the region, Reuters reported.
The warning system used by the HKO is a three-tier system with black reflecting the highest level of concern followed by red and amber.
Video captured along South Lantau Road, near Upper Cheung Sha Beach, showed muddy water and debris racing through the streets. There are reports that this influx of water along the hillside caused a landslide in this part of Lantau Island.
South Lantau Road floods after a black rainstorm warning in Hong Kong, China, June 28, 2021. (Hong Kong Lifeguards Union/via REUTERS)
According to the South China Morning Post, eight landslides were reported across Hong Kong, some blocking roadways and adding to the disruptions in travel.
Police in the New Territories are blaming the heavy rainfall for a fatal accident after a bus driver lost control of the vehicle on a wet road early Monday morning, the South China Morning Post reported.
Randy Yu Hon-Kwan, chairman of Islands District Council, told the South China Morning Post that 300 to 400 residents are estimated to have been affected by the flooding and mudslides on Monday morning.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
According to Reuters, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange canceled the Monday morning trading session due to the flooding across the region.
Trading resumed on Monday afternoon after the rainfall warning had been lowered to red level, the Business Times reported. The last time trading was suspended was in October 2020 when authorities closed businesses and schools as Tropical Storm Nangka tracked nearby, forcing a plume of tropical moisture over Hong Kong.
The Business Times also reported vaccination appointments had been canceled on Monday morning.
According to the South China Morning Post, education authorities urged schools to remain open and implement contingency plans for students already on the premises, and parents were urged to pick up their children only if it was safe to travel.
Radar images from 11:30 p.m. Monday, local time, showed areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms lingering over southern China while precipitation gradually dissipates over Hong Kong. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls explained that a sluggish weather pattern and rainfall amounts for June that are already above normal likely contributed to the flooding across the region.
The leading edge of the East Asia monsoon, also known as the mei-yu front, has been slow to move out of southeastern China. This feature combined with a persistent onshore flow from the South China Sea resulted in persistent thunderstorms across the city, resulting in flooding, said Nicholls.
According to the HKO, rainfall totals of more than 2.75 inches (70 mm) were reported across several districts. In parts of western Hong Kong Island, Lamma Island and Lantau Island rainfall totals climbed to around 6 inches (150 mm).
Thunderstorms began developing around 5 a.m., local time, on Monday and became heavy from 7:13 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., local time.
During this time of persistent torrential rain, visibility remained below 3.5 miles (3 km) at the Hong Kong International Airport, falling to 0.38 of a mile (0.33 km) at the lowest visibility.
"The month of June has already been very wet with rainfall in Hong Kong over 150% of normal with nearly 8 inches (200 mm) of rain falling Tuesday through Thursday of last week," explained Nicholls.
So far this month, Hong Kong has received 16.15 inches (410 mm) of rainfall. The city typically reports 9.93 inches (252 mm) during the month of June.
"The already saturated ground likely helped contribute to the flooding on Monday," he added.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Hong Kong area through the rest of the week as recovery efforts continue. While some storms may become heavy for a time, the most widespread and heaviest rain is forecast to stay north.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Deadly flooding wreaks havoc around Hong Kong
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 1:10 PM EDT
A severe rainstorm drenched Hong Kong with flooded on June 28. Floodwaters poured into highways and spilled into office buildings.
Streets were turned into raging rivers, and business was disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as slow-moving thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall over the region.
The first black rainfall warning of the year was issued by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) early Monday morning as rounds of heavy thunderstorms continued to develop over the region, Reuters reported.
The warning system used by the HKO is a three-tier system with black reflecting the highest level of concern followed by red and amber.
Video captured along South Lantau Road, near Upper Cheung Sha Beach, showed muddy water and debris racing through the streets. There are reports that this influx of water along the hillside caused a landslide in this part of Lantau Island.
South Lantau Road floods after a black rainstorm warning in Hong Kong, China, June 28, 2021. (Hong Kong Lifeguards Union/via REUTERS)
According to the South China Morning Post, eight landslides were reported across Hong Kong, some blocking roadways and adding to the disruptions in travel.
Police in the New Territories are blaming the heavy rainfall for a fatal accident after a bus driver lost control of the vehicle on a wet road early Monday morning, the South China Morning Post reported.
Randy Yu Hon-Kwan, chairman of Islands District Council, told the South China Morning Post that 300 to 400 residents are estimated to have been affected by the flooding and mudslides on Monday morning.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
According to Reuters, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange canceled the Monday morning trading session due to the flooding across the region.
Trading resumed on Monday afternoon after the rainfall warning had been lowered to red level, the Business Times reported. The last time trading was suspended was in October 2020 when authorities closed businesses and schools as Tropical Storm Nangka tracked nearby, forcing a plume of tropical moisture over Hong Kong.
The Business Times also reported vaccination appointments had been canceled on Monday morning.
According to the South China Morning Post, education authorities urged schools to remain open and implement contingency plans for students already on the premises, and parents were urged to pick up their children only if it was safe to travel.
Radar images from 11:30 p.m. Monday, local time, showed areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms lingering over southern China while precipitation gradually dissipates over Hong Kong. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls explained that a sluggish weather pattern and rainfall amounts for June that are already above normal likely contributed to the flooding across the region.
The leading edge of the East Asia monsoon, also known as the mei-yu front, has been slow to move out of southeastern China. This feature combined with a persistent onshore flow from the South China Sea resulted in persistent thunderstorms across the city, resulting in flooding, said Nicholls.
According to the HKO, rainfall totals of more than 2.75 inches (70 mm) were reported across several districts. In parts of western Hong Kong Island, Lamma Island and Lantau Island rainfall totals climbed to around 6 inches (150 mm).
Thunderstorms began developing around 5 a.m., local time, on Monday and became heavy from 7:13 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., local time.
During this time of persistent torrential rain, visibility remained below 3.5 miles (3 km) at the Hong Kong International Airport, falling to 0.38 of a mile (0.33 km) at the lowest visibility.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The month of June has already been very wet with rainfall in Hong Kong over 150% of normal with nearly 8 inches (200 mm) of rain falling Tuesday through Thursday of last week," explained Nicholls.
So far this month, Hong Kong has received 16.15 inches (410 mm) of rainfall. The city typically reports 9.93 inches (252 mm) during the month of June.
"The already saturated ground likely helped contribute to the flooding on Monday," he added.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Hong Kong area through the rest of the week as recovery efforts continue. While some storms may become heavy for a time, the most widespread and heaviest rain is forecast to stay north.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo