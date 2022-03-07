More than 40 million at risk for severe storms Monday
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Mar. 7, 2022 8:18 AM EST
Updated Mar. 7, 2022 8:18 AM EST
Severe storms will continue to fire up across the south-central U.S. into Monday as unseasonable warmth persists.
Severe weather proved to be deadly and dangerous this past weekend as thunderstorms slammed parts of Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri and even Wisconsin with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
While tornadoes are not forecast to be a widespread impact on Monday, AccuWeather forecasters are carefully watching the next round of severe weather that is forecast to bring damaging winds and flash flooding to a multitude of states from Mississippi and Alabama to New Jersey and New York.
The deadliest tornado to hit Iowa since 2008 caused seven fatalities across the state on Saturday and was classified as an EF3 tornado, according to the Des Moines Register. On Sunday, at least one other tornado, as well as high winds, caused injuries and damage across Arkansas and Missouri.
Severe storms will shift eastward on Monday, but the main storm threats will likely be high winds and heavy rain instead of the recent tornadoes and hail.
"A cold front will sweep across the eastern United States on Monday and produce gusty showers and thunderstorms as it stretches from the lower Mississippi River Valley through southern New England," explained AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Hunter Greene.
A huge population is at risk for some type of severe weather on Monday, with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center stating that more than 47 million are facing a slight risk of severe storms. This massive area includes cities such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta.
"Thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and localized flash flooding, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph," added Greene.
Residents should prepare for downpours to cause flash flooding, while motorists can also expect the same as well as lowered visibility, potentially slowing travel. The increased flood risk is anticipated to continue from Arkansas to western Pennsylvania as repeated downpours cause streams and rivers to rise.
Three different gauge sites along the Ohio River between Illinois and Kentucky were experiencing moderate flooding on Monday morning. Several other creeks and streams are forecast to rise to near flood stage or even minor flooding early this week.
"A new surge of water or perhaps a second crest can occur on some waterways in the wake of the last weekend's rain event," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
The NWS issued several flood warnings, flood advisories and flood watches throughout the Midwest for Monday, warning of flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. February was a particularly rainy month for many of these places.
For example, Cincinnati, Ohio, reported nearly twice the amount of normal February precipitation last month, while Lexington, Kentucky, received 211% with about 7.70 inches of precipitation measured. On Sunday, Lexington reported nearly 2 inches of rain in just 24 hours. Where the ground is already saturated, flooding is even more likely.
Motorists are urged never to drive through a flooded roadway, as the water could be deeper and moving faster than it seems and only a small amount of water is needed to whisk a car away. Experts also recommend avoiding underground parking garages or even any basement areas.
Fortunately for these waterlogged communities, the rain will begin moving out late Monday night into Tuesday morning as high pressure begins to dry the region out. With this drier air will also come a reminder that spring is still a couple of weeks away.
"High temperatures on Tuesday will be much lower, especially across the mid-Atlantic where locations seeing 70s and 80s Fahrenheit on Monday will only top out in the 40s and 50s Tuesday afternoon," Greene said.
Philadelphia, for example, is forecast to reach the middle 70s on Monday, a high more typical of May, but on Tuesday, temperatures will be back to the lower to middle 50s and then middle 40s by Wednesday, much closer to the average for this time of year, of around 50 degrees. On Wednesday, there's even the potential for a mix of rain and snow in places across the mid-Atlantic.
According to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists, a cold blast will arrive this upcoming weekend to drag temperatures back below average.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
