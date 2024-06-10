More severe thunderstorms to prowl the central US

The risk of severe weather will evolve from the typical 'big' storms with monster hail over the High Plains to fast-moving storms over the Midwest with high winds as the week progresses.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Jon Porter look ahead to the summer season where the potential for severe weather could include fast-moving thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding.

Severe weather is forecast for multiple days in several locations in the central United States through this week, and at least one area in the Midwest has the potential to travel hundreds of miles while producing damaging wind gusts, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Overall, the setup for tornadoes this week is not as volatile as it was during much of May in the Central states. However, severe thunderstorms can occasionally produce tornadoes. In the absence of any twisters, powerful wind gusts, hail and flash flooding will still threaten lives and property. The severe weather threat will extend from Mexico northward to near the Canada border at times.

Into Monday night, multiple zones of severe thunderstorms will extend from south-central Texas to the Dakotas. Any of the storms over the High Plains may produce very large hail and powerful wind gusts.

A concentrated area where more than spotty severe thunderstorms are anticipated will extend from eastern Colorado to the western parts of Nebraska and South Dakota as well as southwestern North Dakota. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph for Monday night's storms.

On Tuesday, the primary severe weather risk zone will focus mostly on central and western Texas as well as part of western Oklahoma.

The Tuesday storms are more likely to be slow-movers and may repeat in some locations. The main threats this day will once again be from hail and strong wind gusts, but flash flooding will also be a concern.

The greatest risk of flash flooding will occur where storms recently deposited heavy rainfall in the past week or so, such as north-central to northeastern Texas. Multiple rivers in this region are running above flood stage.

On Wednesday, the main threat of severe weather will jump northward once again, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"Wednesday’s severe risk is expected to ride along a building heat dome setting up shop over the central Plains," Buckingham explained.

A potent cool front with some jet stream energy will trigger an eruption of thunderstorms from the eastern parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska to much of Minnesota and Iowa. Here, the storms are likely to organize into one or more solid lines that begin to produce strong wind gusts. Minneapolis is among the major cities that are likely to be affected by severe weather on Thursday.

Should Wednesday's storms become intense, they could roll for hundreds of miles to the east and southeast across the Midwest on Thursday. Should all the ingredients come together and the complex of storms producing damaging winds last over a distance of 400 miles or greater, then a derecho may be declared.

The risk of storms packing high winds will extend into Wisconsin and northern Illinois Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the threat of severe storms, many packing high winds, will extend from southern Michigan and northern Ohio to south-central Nebraska and northern Kansas. However, the extent and position of this severe weather zone will depend on the travels of the severe thunderstorms from the night before, as well as the forward speed of the front itself.

The major Midwest airport hubs of Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis may be affected on Thursday. As the storms approach and roll through the airports' airspace, ground stops may be issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and airline delays and flight cancellations may mount.

On Friday, thunderstorms will likely erupt in parts of the Northeast. At the very least, a few of these storms will become severe with powerful wind gusts.

"By the time the front reaches the Great Lakes and Northeast later this week, it may have little moisture to work with," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Since the influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture may be blocked by a zone of high pressure extending from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolina coast from Thursday to Friday, many of the severe thunderstorms to the north may bring only brief downpours and perhaps little to no rain at all in some communities, Dombek explained.

More severe storms are forecast to erupt farther to the west over parts of the High Plains late Friday as well.

"Heading into the summer season, an atmospheric setup like this can pose a risk for the development of powerful, long-lasting squall lines [derechos], which can pack powerful straight-line wind gusts over a broad area," Buckingham said.

