Rounds of drenching storms to keep Northeast on alert this week

Humidity levels will increase across the Northeast late this weekend ahead of multiple showers and thunderstorms that will bring much-needed rain to the region.

AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast and while the wet weather may disrupt some outdoor plans and lead to travel slowdowns in spots, the rain is badly needed in many areas.

On Sunday, rainfall was focused to the west of the I-95 corridor. Locations such as Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, each received over an inch of rainfall as thunderstorms swept through, bringing localized heavy downpours to those caught in their path. Rainfall was a bit lighter toward the east, though still beneficial. In State College, Pennsylvania, nearly a quarter inch of rain fell, the first measurable rainfall for the city since July 5.

Wet conditions continued into Monday morning as a swath of showers and embedded thunderstorms over the region lifted northward.

As storms reach their peak during the late afternoon and evening hours Monday, at least isolated severe weather will be a possibility with strong wind gusts as the primary threat. As is often the case with summer thunderstorms, not all locations will receive equal amounts of rainfall, but those impacted by storms may see quickly arriving bursts of heavy rain.

The severe threat should begin in portions of the Appalachians during the afternoon before continuing eastward during the evening. Along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor, from Connecticut to central Virginia, the arrival of storms may snarl traffic as they coincide with the evening commute. Later at night, while places such as Boston may see rain, even the strongest thunderstorms will likely have weakened below severe limits.

"The risk of severe weather should be maximized during the period of peak heating, in the late afternoon and early evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

While straight-line winds will be the most likely severe hazard, forecasters mentioned that a few tornadoes may also be in play on Monday. While severe storms are not expected to be widespread, strong winds can lead to fallen trees and localized power outages in the most intense storms. Those who are traveling will want to stay aware of rapidly changing conditions and monitor the latest watches and warnings as storms approach, experts say.

"With a strong jet stream overhead to help generate wind shear, the atmosphere will be capable of supporting a few tornadoes in the most intense storms. This is most likely to occur in New York and New England, where winds above the surface will be strongest," Sadvary explained.

Another potent storm system will quickly move around the northeastern edges of an expansive heat dome and reach the Northeast by Wednesday and Thursday. This system will be responsible for unsettled weather in the northern Plains, and that will be set to continue farther east.

Locations along the coast should experience another hot and dry day Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s reaching as far north as New Hampshire and Maine. Farther west, storms will begin to develop by afternoon.

With an abundance of heat and moisture to work with, there will once again be a chance for some storms to turn severe in the eastern Great Lakes. In addition to damaging winds, hail will be possible in the most intense storms, forecasters say.

By Thursday, the rain and storms will continue to trek eastward into the coastal areas. While any severe threat may be isolated, storms will once again be capable of heavy rainfall.

"Despite a storm track positioned to the north, the intensity of this storm system will allow heavier rain and storms to extend well toward the south," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde explained.

The rain could end up proving beneficial in some areas since much of the Northeast has experienced abnormally dry conditions this month, with much of New England currently in drought status according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The storm system will push offshore by Friday and the weekend, ushering in a warm but dry stretch of weather once again, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

