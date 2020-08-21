Monsoon rains to impact India from coast to coast into midweek
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 21, 2020 11:51 AM
Heavy rain is forecast for both the east and west coasts of India into the middle of the week and will threaten flooding for more communities.
As showers and thunderstorms spread across much of India and southeastern Asia through the middle of the week, two separate monsoon lows will target the coasts of India with widespread heavy rainfall.
One such low will swirl in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal.
"This monsoon low is forecast to stay rather stationary in the northern part of the bay, bringing round after round of heavy, tropical rainfall to parts of eastern India, Bangladesh and western Myanmar," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
Despite the presences of tropical moisture within this low, it is not expected to strengthen into a more organized tropical system at this time.
Rainfall amounts into Wednesday are likely to reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) in many areas from northern Odisha and southern West Bengal to Bangladesh and Myanmar, with isolated rainfall amounts as high as 250 mm (10 inches). The highest rainfall totals are most likely in western Myanmar.
Without much movement from the low, the same areas could be hit with downpours several days in a row, making flash flooding a large concern into early next week, including in Odisha, West Bengal and through Bangladesh.
During the second half of this week, the low can begin to track to the west into northern India bringing heavy rain to northern Chhattisgarh and southern Jharkhand.
Parts of Bangladesh have already had widespread flooding issues so far this monsoon season, including one wave of moisture that forced 200,000 people to evacuate.
Villagers row country boats with their luggage to move to safer areas through floodwaters in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Friday, June 26, 2020. Following incessant rainfall, the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries continued to rise flooding several districts in the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Farther west, a low will travel across northwestern India, bringing a second swath of heavy rainfall.
"Compared to the low in the Bay of Bengal, this second low will slowly move westward. Despite not being stationary, this western low will have a better chance of bringing higher rainfall totals," Zartman said.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) are expected from across Gujarat, southern Rajasthan and southeastern Pakistan. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) is possible by Wednesday afternoon.
Even spread out over several days, this much rain can lead to flash flooding and mudslides.
Across all of India and southern Pakistan, travel will be significantly disrupted during these downpours. Cities like Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are some major cities that could notice these impacts.
