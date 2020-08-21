Daily coronavirus briefing: Daily US cases under 50,000 for 7 days straight

After a summer of coronavirus cases rocketing in the United States, the country is beginning to see a shift as it reports less than 50,000 new cases a day for an entire week.

Read More Chevron right

'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years

Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Weather can help you hit home runs!

The weather can actually help you hit a home run, and if you live in one major city, you have an advantage over everyone else! Let’s learn more at AccuWeather Summer Camp.