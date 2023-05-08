'Midnight rain' delays Taylor Swift concert

Despite the threat of lightning and a substantial delay, the show went on Sunday night as Taylor Swift took to the stage in pouring rain.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Officials at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, had to delay the start of the Taylor Swift concert as fierce wind and rain moved through the area on May 7.

Midnight had long passed by the time Taylor Swift performed her recent song "Midnight Rain" at Nashville's Nissan Stadium after an evening thunderstorm had delayed the concert.

The country-turned-pop singer and songwriter was about to start the third and final night in her hometown as a part of her massive 2023 stadium tour dubbed The Eras Tour when storms began to move into the area.

Fans were ushered to shelter in covered and interior areas of the otherwise roofless stadium, as Nissan Stadium staff warned of lightning.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Thunderstorms were reported at Nashville's airport for about three continuous hours, bringing 2 inches of rain to the site, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty, which he added was "quite impressive."

Swift had warned fans about the weather earlier in the day but had noted she was "ready to play." And despite the nearly four-hour delay, the show went on after 10 p.m. once the threat of lightning had passed.

Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and… pic.twitter.com/zYANuNkM5x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2023

"Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted!" Nissan Stadium tweeted at 10:25 p.m., well past the show's original start time of 6:30 p.m. local time.

The rain continued to fall throughout the concert, drenching Swift and her fans.

"You guys have been through a lot tonight," she told the crowd as the rain came down. "We all look like we were sprayed by a garden hose. We all look like river otters."

