Locally severe thunderstorms to threaten travel disruptions in DC and Baltimore

Locally potent storms will bring the risk of travel disruptions and power outages in parts of the East into Thursday.

Copied

Thunderstorms rumbled up and down the East Coast on July 22, with booming thunder and pouring rain from Florida to Pennsylvania.

AccuWeather meteorologists say cities from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh, Charlotte, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and others along the Interstate 70, 80, 85 and 95 corridors will be at risk for drenching and disruptive thunderstorms that could trigger substantial travel delays before less humid air settles in later in the week.

Thunderstorms will erupt in a zone of warm and humid air and along an approaching cold front from parts of the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic region into Thursday.

Some airlines are struggling to catch up following a security software glitch that affected some worldwide computer systems earlier in July. Thousands of flights were still being delayed and canceled into midweek.

The weather may not help matters. When thunderstorms pass through the airports, ground stops will result, triggering more delays and threatening some flight cancellations in the major hub-heavy northeastern United States.

The thunderstorms do not have to be severe to cause travel delays.

On Thursday, the risk of severe weather will huddle along a portion of the zone from Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula to southeastern New England.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The major metro areas of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore are currently in the zone where thunderstorms may go above and beyond garden-variety intensity with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and downpours heavy enough to lead to flash flooding.

As less humid air advances from the Great Lakes and the central Appalachians on Thursday to parts of the Ohio Valley, New England and the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will be slashed. Most of these areas will be free of rain for several days.

A wedge of dry air with no thunderstorm activity may push southward into parts of the Carolinas this weekend. As this occurs, a return flow of moisture will return to the Midwest, and random shower and thunderstorm activity will propagate northeastward over the region by Sunday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.