March 2022 has been an active month in terms of severe weather. As of March 29, the preliminary tornado count stands at 187 for the month, according to Paul Pastelok. This count is likely to climb during the last two days of the month as a severe weather outbreak looms for the Gulf Coast and South Central states.

Compared to previous years, 2022 could be the third most active March for tornadoes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the most active March on record since 1950, was in 2017, when 192 touched down across the U.S. The second most active March was just last year in 2021, when 191 preliminary twisters were recorded. The third most active March for tornadoes was in 1976 with 180 twisters, but this year could beat that record.