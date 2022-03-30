On the latest episode of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno and AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Jessica Pash discuss the ongoing severe weather danger. Both Pash and Rayno say the ingredients are in place for a widespread severe weather outbreak, and some of the areas struck by destructive weather last week are once again at risk Wednesday. Rayno says a long-lasting and fast-moving squall line will produce damaging winds on Wednesday, and there’s a chance it could meet the criteria of a derecho. Give the episode a listen below.
The tornado threat across the Mississippi Valley is escalating, leading to a new tornado watch for portions of Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. A tornado watch means that the ingredients for tornado formation are coming together. In contrast, a tornado warning means that a tornado is about to form or is already on the ground. In addition to the risk of tornadoes, wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail larger than quarters will also be possible in this zone through Wednesday evening.
The severe weather risk is ramping up across the lower Mississippi Valley as a line of strong storms advances across the region ahead of a potent cold front. The storms are currently tracking east at speeds of 40 to 50 mph and will soon pass through Little Rock, Arkansas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana. The primary concern in the short-term is damaging winds, although a few quick spin-up tornadoes are also possible. The tornado threat is predicted to increase throughout Wednesday afternoon as additional thunderstorms develop ahead of this line of storms.
A radar image shows a line of severe storms charging eastward across the southern U.S. at approximately 11:45 am, CDT, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
March 2022 has been an active month in terms of severe weather. As of March 29, the preliminary tornado count stands at 187 for the month, according to Paul Pastelok. This count is likely to climb during the last two days of the month as a severe weather outbreak looms for the Gulf Coast and South Central states.
Compared to previous years, 2022 could be the third most active March for tornadoes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the most active March on record since 1950, was in 2017, when 192 touched down across the U.S. The second most active March was just last year in 2021, when 191 preliminary twisters were recorded. The third most active March for tornadoes was in 1976 with 180 twisters, but this year could beat that record.
Severe weather that develops across the Gulf Coast and in the South Central states Wednesday will likely not let up after the sun sets. Overnight tornadoes can be more dangerous than twisters that happen in the daylight. ”Nocturnal storm events often come as more of a surprise to people simply because they may not be as in touch with the environment around them as they are during the day, or they may be asleep,” emergency preparedness specialist Becky DePodwin said. “That’s why it’s so important to ensure you will be [woken] up by weather warnings issued for your location and to know the appropriate action when a warning is issued.” Residents across the southern U.S. should have a plan in place before going to bed, including locating a safe place in their house to take shelter when a storm is approaching. One of the easiest ways to receive emergency weather notifications, including tornado warnings, is to download the free AccuWeather app on a smartphone.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is covering Wednesday’s severe weather threat from Jackson, Mississippi, which is located in the SPC’s moderate risk area for severe thunderstorms. Timmer warned that all forms of severe weather will be possible during the outbreak of storms, including some tornadoes that could reach EF2 intensity. EF2 twisters can pack winds from 111 to 135 mph. Hear more from Reed in the video below.
A possible tornado and strong thunderstorms caused significant storm damage in Springdale, Arkansas, which is just north of Fayetteville, during the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to 4029 News. Seven people were sent to the hospital, two of which were in critical condition, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor with the police department. Significant damage was done to the George Elementary School and Nilfisk Warehouse in Springdale. Multiple homes and a cell phone tower were damaged by the storm as well. Emergency crews from Fayetteville have been deployed to Springdale to help with the damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) will send survey crews to assess the damage.
50 million Americans from Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes are on alert for a severe weather outbreak, including those who are still recovering from last week’s tornado outbreak. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday, which is the second-highest risk category for severe thunderstorms issued by the center. Nearly all of Mississippi, parts of eastern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, western Alabama and southwestern Tennessee are all in this moderate risk category.
Significant, long-tracked tornadoes will be possible Wednesday, along with hail, flash flooding and destructive winds with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph. Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee, Mobile, Alabama, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana are located in the zone where the most intense storms and tornadoes are likely Wednesday into Wednesday night. Nighttime tornadoes will be a hazard that residents in those cities are advised to be alert for. “It remains critical that anyone in the potential path of severe weather has a way to receive time-sensitive and potentially life-saving warnings,” urged AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
