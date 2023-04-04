A tornado was confirmed just before 7 p.m. CDT in western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, and the tornado was moving to the east at 50 mph. At 6:53 p.m. CDT, the tornado touched down in Industry, Illinois, 10 miles east of Macomb, with ping-pong ball sized hail accompanying the storm. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer spotted the tornado during his live chasing of severe storms in Illinois. A first responder just south of Industry stopped local traffic just after the tornado hit, stating that everyone was "all right." One local house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
A home just south of Industry, Illinois, was damaged after a tornado touched down early Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather/John Murphy)
One tornado on its own is enough to devastate a community, but sometimes they spawn in clusters. “Wind shear is the most important ingredient for tornado-producing thunderstorms, and [when] we talk about wind shear, we talk about two factors,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Those factors are wind speed and changing wind direction. “Increasing wind speed with height — that adds the energy,” Rayno explained. “The changing wind direction with height is what causes the thunderstorm to rotate, which causes the funnel cloud, which causes the tornado.” Other components needed for a tornado are lift, moisture and instability — all of which must be able to support long-lasting supercells for an outbreak to occur. These conditions are typically found in the central and southeastern U.S., and when they are present over a large area, they can produce a tornado outbreak.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Kirksville, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon, ready to chase potentially dangerous tornadoes through Wednesday. Timmer noted that a warm front was setting up in the Interstate 80 corridor, threatening parts of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. “The reasons these warm fronts are such prolific tornado-producing zones is because they have easterly surface winds that enhances the low-level wind shear … necessary for strong tornadoes,” Timmer said. He is also looking at threats that will push east tomorrow, potentially hitting Indiana and eastern Michigan.
An EF2 tornado briefly touched down in the city of Colona, Illinois, Tuesday morning, causing damage in the city near the Illinois-Iowa border. The Quad Cities National Weather Service office conducted a quick survey Tuesday afternoon, finding evidence from the brief EF2 strength tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph. Damage in the city included a roof being torn off a gas station, along with a wall collapse. Two people were able to safely exit the gas station in time, with no injuries reported.
Severe storms will continue to develop quickly into the evening hours Tuesday, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, adding that a tornado risk is high throughout the overnight hours. “I’m most concerned that we’re going to have an increasing tornado risk at night, and we’ve spoken many times about how dangerous tornadoes at night are,” Porter said, noting that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to produce fatalities as daytime tornadoes. He also added that residents in severe threat areas should have an emergency plan in place and have the AccuWeather app installed to remain prepared.
Thunderstorms had already produced hail in the Midwest by early Tuesday afternoon, but forecasters expect the greatest danger in the overnight hours.
“The risk is going to evolve here as we move through the overnight hours, and many places will one under a tornado and damaging wind threat, and so it’s really important to quickly move to a shelter,” Porter said. The evolving risk through overnight will threaten residents in Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma and Missouri, among other states.
The first round of Tuesday’s storms have already created travel headaches in the Chicago metro area. At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, over 500 flights have been canceled or delayed as of 11:45 a.m. CDT, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Delays so far on Tuesday impacted 267 departing flights and 280 arrivals. The delays account for 26% of all flights at the airport, and a total of 49 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at the airport. A severe thunderstorm tracked northwest of downtown Chicago early Tuesday afternoon, pelting suburbs like Montgomery and Aurora with large hailstones.
As portions of the Midwest face another round of severe weather, states in the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest will face blizzard conditions from the cold side of the storm. The major storm was already responsible for unloading heavy snow over the interior West and was tracking northeastward Tuesday. The heaviest snow with the strongest winds are forecast to occur mainly from western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming through the Dakotas and into the northwestern portions of Minnesota and Ontario, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service were already in effect for most of the Dakotas, parts of eastern Wyoming, northwestern Nebraska and western Minnesota, as of Tuesday afternoon.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz warned that for portions of the northern Plains, this system could end up being bigger than most of the snowstorms that occurred this fall and winter in terms of snowfall totals and conditions experienced. Rapid City, South Dakota, is one such location that could see overwhelming snowfall amounts. Over the winter, multiple winter storms have each brought 5-10 inches of snow to the city. However, meteorologists say the incoming storm could drop 1-2 feet of snow.
A new tornado watch has been issued for more than 3 million people through Tuesday evening. The tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service includes parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 10 p.m. CDT. A total of 3.47 million people are under the watch, as well as over 1,600 schools and over 100 hospitals. Several of Iowa’s largest cities are within the watch, such as Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Thunderstorms that develop in the watch area could spawn tornadoes, hail up to softball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Favorable conditions for tornadoes were already in place in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon as AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jillian Angeline reported live on the severe weather threats in the Midwest. Outside of twisters, impacts included damaging wind gusts and large hail, especially in areas AccuWeather has highlighted as high risk zones. Cities in the path of the storms include Columbia and St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; and Madison, Wisconsin.
AccuWeather Director of Weather and Warning Services Guy Pearson warned people in the path of storms to identify “the safest place that you can get to, whether that’s just the interior part and under a heavy table, workbench, something along those lines to really protect the things around you. Even potentially a bathtub with a mattress on top.” The safest location of a home is typically on the lowest floor in an interior room. People who live in mobile homes and are in the path of the storm should take the time if they haven’t already to find the closest severe weather shelter in the case they need to seek out a safer location.
A vigorous severe thunderstorm tracked northwest of downtown Chicago early Tuesday afternoon and pelted some suburbs with more than rain. Montgomery, Aurora, Oswego and Yorkville, Illinois, were among the towns west of Chicago where large hail was reported. Many of the hailstones ranged from the size of quarters to golf balls, but some folks measured chunks of ice ranging from the size of baseballs to tennis balls. Twitter user Chis Lowy was in Montgomery as the storm moved overhead and said it didn’t last long, but the hailstorm was “no joke.” Chicago isn’t out of the woods yet, with another round of severe thunderstorms possible later Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night.
The first misconception is that green clouds indicate a tornado is forming. While they may indicate a strong thunderstorm, that doesn’t necessarily mean a tornado will form as well. Two other myths which prove to be dangerous are that seeking shelter under an overpass is safe and opening windows equalizes pressure. Both are false and can result in serious harm. Sheltering in the southwest corner of a basement is another myth that is dangerously false. When a tornado strikes, the safest place to shelter would be in a closet, in a basement or a tub. If a person lives in a mobile home, they should have a plan in place to shelter elsewhere. The last two myths are that tornadoes only form on flat land and they are always visible as they approach. Tornadoes can form almost anywhere provided the right conditions come together, and while you may be able to spot some tornadoes from a good distance, others may be wrapped in rain and barely visible.
For the second time in a week, AccuWeather forecasters have issued a rare extreme risk area for a portion of the Midwest. Like the area highlighted for the March 31-April 1 outbreak, portions of eastern Iowa, northeastern Missouri and western Illinois were covered in the most recent extreme risk area. “In regards to expanding the high and extreme risk areas in the Midwest, we’re seeing the potential that communities in those areas could see two or even three rounds of dangerous thunderstorms during the late afternoon and overnight tonight,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. “ Each round will contain the threat for tornadoes, very large hail and dangerous wind gusts. If any communities are hit with damage, especially earlier in the night, there may only be a couple to a few hours to regroup before the threat returns.”
Sojda added that within the high and extreme risk areas, most of the thunderstorms that develop are likely to become severe and stay severe for long periods of time. “This raises the risk for baseball-sized hail, or larger, and long-lived, violent tornadoes,” he said. However, the threat for large hail, very strong winds and tornadoes may be present in some of the moderate areas.
One of the first severe storms of the day erupted in eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, tracking over Davenport before 10 a.m. CDT. The town’s Quad-City Airport clocked a wind gust of 90 mph as the storm moved through the town. Hailstones larger than golf balls were also measured around Davenport where the worst of the storm occurred. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Illinois in the direction the storm is headed. “If it maintains its current path and intensity, it will start to impact the Chicago Metro area around 12:15 p.m. CDT,” said AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.
As cities across the Midwest prepare for severe weather Tuesday, residents in the risk areas should have a plan in place on where to take shelter in the case of a tornado. Being in a mobile home is one of the worst places to be during a tornado, so having a plan on where to go in the event of one is vital.
The best place to shelter is at a tornado storm shelter or a specifically designed FEMA Safe Room, according to NOAA WRN Ambassadors. This is also true for protection from hail and lightning. If these options are not available, the next best option is getting into a basement or an interior room of a well-constructed home or building away from windows. It is a bad idea to take shelter in large, open rooms such as gymnasiums or manufactured housing. The worst options for taking shelter include staying in mobile homes, staying in your vehicle and taking shelter under a highway overpass.
The severe weather brewing in the Midwest will arrive on the heels of a deadly outbreak that spawned dozens of tornadoes. At least 80 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on Friday, March 31, into the early hours of April 1, 63 of which churned across the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. The tally included one preliminary rating of a “low end” EF4 tornado by the Quad Cities NWS office. The twister tracked from Wapello County into Johnson County, Iowa, with maximum estimated winds around 170 mph. EF4 damage occurred at a farmstead near Keota in Keokuk County, “where a house was swept off the foundation,” the office said. As of Tuesday morning, the office had confirmed at least 19 tornadoes.
As the first days of April are forecast to bring more tornadoes to the United States, a look back at the first three months of the year shows that an especially active year has already taken place. As of March 31, there have been over 300 tornado reports confirmed throughout the country, ranging from the mid-South and the Midwest, with a few also landing on the West Coast. The most active month of the year so far was January, with two different outbreaks spawning dozens of tornadoes. Between Jan. 2–4, 56 tornadoes were confirmed, including four at EF2 strength. Just 10 days later, another outbreak produced 34 tornadoes, including two that were given EF3 ratings, which added to the January total of 168 reports.
After a batch of February tornadoes, mainly in the southern Plains, March began “tranquil,” as AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno put it. The month developed into chaos in the later stages, however, with a March 24 outbreak that produced 16 confirmed tornadoes including an EF4 tornado that demolished Rolling Fork, Mississippi. On the final day of the month, 66 tornadoes were confirmed on a wild March 31 throughout the South and Midwest.
With April just getting started, there have already been more than 300 tornadoes from coast to coast across the U.S. since the start of 2023.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicHow to help Mississippi tornado survivors