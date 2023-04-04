Severe storms will continue to develop quickly into the evening hours Tuesday, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, adding that a tornado risk is high throughout the overnight hours. “I’m most concerned that we’re going to have an increasing tornado risk at night, and we’ve spoken many times about how dangerous tornadoes at night are,” Porter said, noting that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to produce fatalities as daytime tornadoes. He also added that residents in severe threat areas should have an emergency plan in place and have the AccuWeather app installed to remain prepared.

“The risk is going to evolve here as we move through the overnight hours, and many places will one under a tornado and damaging wind threat, and so it’s really important to quickly move to a shelter,” Porter said. The evolving risk through overnight will threaten residents in Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma and Missouri, among other states.