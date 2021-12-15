AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
The Colorado Springs Fire Department received 635 calls for service within a 5 hour period, the Colorado Springs Fire Department Public Information Office said over Twitter. The calls ranged from fires in homes to grass fires, to downed power lines due to toppled trees. The department even had the roof blown from its headquarters amid strong winds. “We were able to respond to all emergencies,” the department said. Colorado Springs recorded wind gusts of up to 100 mph on Wednesday.
Five states clocked dangerous wind gusts of up to 107 mph Wednesday as a fierce windstorm moved through the region producing widespread damage and power outages. Top wind gusts of 100 to 107 mph were reported in Colorado (Lamar, Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs); 103 mph in the Taos Ski area, New Mexico and 100 mph winds in Russell, Kansas, according to National Weather Service data. “Today’s event is causing hurricane wind gusts over an area in the U.S. larger than any individual hurricane impacted this season,” said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather director of forecast operations.
Des Moines, Iowa, demolished its high-temperature record for December 15 when the mercury soared into the mid-70s on Wednesday. At 3 p.m., local time, the temperature was sitting at 74 degrees, some 25 degrees above its previous record of 59 set in 2002. With the temperature reaching into the 70s, Des Moines also shattered its all-time high December temperature record, which was 69 degrees last reached in 2017. The mid-70s was a far cry from the coldest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines on Dec. 15. Back in 1901 on this day, the mercury bottomed out at 18 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
AccuWeather had been forecasting an unusual mid-December warmup for the middle of the nation, and likely many records will have fallen when the final temperature tally is in. The unusually warm weather set the stage for what has turned out to be a wild weather system streaking across the country and kicking up powerful wind gusts. Storms were expected to blast into the Des Moines area right around rush hour, local time. In fact, Des Moines was one of many places in Iowa under a tornado watch during the early evening on Wednesday.
Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power across the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US. Nearly 300,000 customers were without power Wednesday across a swath of states from New Mexico to Iowa. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph were clocked in Phillips and Rooks County, Kansas, around 1 p.m. CST, and gusts of up to 85 mph were recorded in Hall and Hamilton County, Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Wind gusts of up to 92 mph were recorded in Lancaster County, Nebraska, around 3:45 p.m. CST. Wind had reportedly damaged a parked aircraft at Santa Fe Airport, and a downed radio tower took out power lines for the northern half of the town of Taos, New Mexico, according to reports from the NWS.
Trooper Ben with the Kansas Highway Patrol issued a warning to residents who were thinking about traveling across the state later this evening or overnight. “Stay home! Do not drive! If you don’t have to be out here, don’t be out here,” he said in a video, although it was hard to hear his message with strong winds howling in the background. The trooper recorded the video along a road where there was a truck and a tipped trailer off the shoulder. “Stay home, be safe,” he added.
A radar-confirmed tornado tracked just west of Omaha, Nebraska, shortly before 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, forcing a local National Weather Service (NWS) office to seek shelter. Meteorologists at the NWS Omaha office, located west of the city in Valley, Nebraska, had to seek shelter as the tornado tracked close to the building. Luckily, the building and the workers inside were safe and could return to service after the tornado risk passed.
NOAA’s GOES-East weather satellite captured this image of the storm system over the central U.S. on Wednesday afternoon shortly before sunset. Severe thunderstorms can be seen over eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska, but the brown clouds over central and southwestern Kansas are actually dust being picked up by extreme winds. When this satellite image was captured, winds across this portion of Kansas were howling between 55 mph and 100 mph. Visibility was also limited due to the dust, complicating travel even further.
Wind gusts of over 70 mph are rapidly driving a fast-moving brush fire approaching Guymon, Oklahoma, Brandon Clement reported Wednesday. Evacuations were underway for some residents in Guymon Wednesday afternoon after Texas County Emergency Management office issued an alert around 2 p.m., local time, indicating a wildfire west of the city “will threaten the western edge,” News 9 reported. Guymon residents west of Sunset Lane and Country Road 30 have been asked to evacuate to the north or south of the city. All other residents are advised to stay on alert.
A derecho is one of the most extreme forms of severe weather, causing widespread strong winds over an extended area that could leave behind billions of dollars in damage. While Wednesday’s severe weather event is taking shape differently than a classic summertime derecho, it could meet the criteria, which is wind gusts of 58 mph or greater over at least 240 miles, according to the National Weather Service.
There may be some debate over whether or not to call this event a derecho, but the impacts will be similar regardless. “Call it what you will, but the severe storms with high wind gusts will form a long, skinny line that will progress quickly to the south and east Wednesday night and into Thursday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. “It will definitely have derecho-like winds and forward speed, and it appears it will go the distance, so it would seem the criteria will be met.”
A line of severe thunderstorms has taken shape from central Nebraska to central Kansas and is racing northeastward at a speed of over 60 mph. Multiple locations have already reported wind gusts over 80 mph as the storms passed through, including Davenport, Giltner and Grand Island, Nebraska. Tornadoes may quickly spin up along this line of storms as it advances toward Iowa.
Powerful winds started to kick up in the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power across states like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. Over 90,000 customers were without power by early Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph were clocked in Phillips and Rooks County, Kansas, around 1 p.m. CST, and gusts of up to 85 mph were recorded in Hall and Hamilton County, Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Wind had reportedly damaged a parked aircraft at Santa Fe Airport, and a downed radio tower took out power lines for the northern half of the town of Taos, New Mexico, according to reports from the NWS.
A tornado watch has been issued from northeastern Kansas to southern Minnesota as severe thunderstorms begin to organize over the region. The National Weather Service stated the possibility of “a couple intense tornadoes” and “widespread damaging winds” with the storms that track through this region. Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, and areas just south of Minneapolis are included in the tornado watch. “These storms are happening in a place where tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are unprecedented in mid-December,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “Call your family and friends in these areas to make sure they are aware of this threat and ready to take action if warnings are issued for their community.”