A derecho is one of the most extreme forms of severe weather, causing widespread strong winds over an extended area that could leave behind billions of dollars in damage. While Wednesday’s severe weather event is taking shape differently than a classic summertime derecho, it could meet the criteria, which is wind gusts of 58 mph or greater over at least 240 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

There may be some debate over whether or not to call this event a derecho, but the impacts will be similar regardless. “Call it what you will, but the severe storms with high wind gusts will form a long, skinny line that will progress quickly to the south and east Wednesday night and into Thursday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. “It will definitely have derecho-like winds and forward speed, and it appears it will go the distance, so it would seem the criteria will be met.”