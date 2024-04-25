AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports from a hailstorm in Oklahoma and discusses the severe weather outlook for the rest of the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach encountered baseball-sized hail during a “pretty hefty hailstorm” in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City. “The hail was enough to wreck windshields, mine included,” Laubach said during a live report on the AccuWeather Network where he revealed his cracked windshield.

(Credit: Tony Laubach)

After seeing a number of people stopping their cars under overpasses, Laubach also reminded people not to do that.

While it may seem like a good idea to seek shelter from hail under an overpass, it puts other motorists at risk because you’re blocking traffic as you wait for the storm to pass, preventing others from getting out of harm’s way. It reduces visibility for others and increases the potential for a bad accident.

If you encounter hail while driving, slow down and turn on your flashers. If you need to stop, make sure you pull all the way off the road.