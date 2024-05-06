Damage assessments are underway following the deadly tornado that tore through Barnsdall and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Monday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) conducted a damage survey on Tuesday and has given the tornado a preliminary rating of EF4, meaning winds were between 166 and 200 mph.

However, the NWS added that there is still more damage to evaluate, so the final rating could be higher than EF4 if more extensive damage is discovered.

Our Meteorologist-in-Charge, Steve Piltz, briefed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and personnel from @okem on the tornado survey process and the low end EF4 damage found near Barnsdall this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yhRL31TYuC — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 7, 2024

The Enhanced Fujita Scale was introduced in 2007 to replace the original Fujita scale, developed and named after Tetsuya “Ted” Fujita. Fujita was also known as “Mr. Tornado” due to his work and research with tornadoes. Click here to learn more about the groundbreaking scientist.