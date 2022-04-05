Here's how to participate in #SafePlaceSelfie day
There's a major social media push happening on Wednesday -- and this is the 411 on what you need to know.
By
Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer
Published Apr. 5, 2022 5:23 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 5, 2022 5:23 PM EDT
April 6 is Safe Place Selfie Day. Learn the weather hazards in your area, identify your safe place and post a selfie using #SafePlaceSelfie.
If life-threatening weather hit your area right now, do you know the first steps you would take?
A fun twist on severe weather preparedness is happening this week, and people all across the country are invited to participate. On April 6, 2022, the National Weather Service and its Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors, such as AccuWeather, are inviting everyone to spend a few minutes figuring out their safe places, going there and taking a selfie -- then post the image to social media along with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie.
Safe Place Selfie Day helps capture preparedness in action. Amber Liggett is the founder and CEO of Amber’s Amazing Animal Balloons, a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. The Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative is an effort to formally recognize the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) partners who are improving the nation’s readiness against extreme weather, water and climate events.
Liggett is also a meteorologist who specializes in emergency preparedness and disaster sciences. She told AccuWeather it’s important to learn the specific hazards that happen in your area because your safe place can change depending on the type of severe weather or disaster you face.
"A lot of times there are multiple threats that affect where you live and so kind of taking into consideration," Liggett said, including, "'What all do I have to be prepared for and what’s the best-case scenario of where I can be safest?'"
But it’s not just about your safe place at home. Liggett said knowing your safe places wherever you are is one of the most essential preparedness activities that can save lives during extreme weather.
Whether people work at home or whether in a public setting such as a school or office, people should know where to take shelter and have a plan in place, Liggett added.
"Even if you're traveling by car, you should have different plans in place; you should be aware," Liggett said.
She also encourages people to remember to have a plan for pets and think about what disaster supplies they might want to have in an emergency kit in the event of a dangerous weather event.
If you want to participate in Safe Place Selfie Day, simply snap a selfie from your safe places and post it to social media on April 6, using the hashtag #safeplaceselfie and challenge others to post their safe places. This simple action can help someone you know or love get better prepared and potentially save a life during extreme weather events.
