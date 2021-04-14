Gulf Coast to remain target of torrential rain, gusty storms
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 14, 2021 2:37 PM EDT
Torrential rain, powerful wind gusts, ping-pong ball-sized hail and widespread lightning hit southern Louisiana on April 13 as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.
Since the middle of March, parts of the southern United States have been inundated by rounds of drenching rain and pummeled by severe weather. Some areas have even reported rainfall amounts that are greater than 300 percent of normal since March 13. Those looking for a break from the persistent wet conditions are not in luck, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Through Friday, and in some cases through the weekend, more rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing up to a foot of rainfall and damaging wind gusts along the already waterlogged Gulf Coast.
On Tuesday, a complex of thunderstorms unleashed several inches of rain in parts of Louisiana. Strong winds, with gusts of 75 mph, ripped across southeastern Louisiana and offshore waters, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. The winds caused a large vessel to capsize near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. At least six people have been rescued, but the search is ongoing for 12 other crewmembers.
There were also more than a dozen reports of hail greater than 1 inch in diameter.
The storms are expected to continue to fire along a stalled front near the upper Gulf Coast, according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.
This image, captured on April 14, 2021, shows bubbly clouds indicative of thunderstorms over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
A building area of cool air over the middle of the nation will come in contact with warm and humid air holding on over the Gulf of Mexico. This temperature clash zone will be the focus of rounds of heavy rain and gusty storms.
"Disturbances moving eastward along the front will help to fuel the storms," Walker said, "Some locations can be hit by more than one heavy, gusty storm per day over multiple days through the end of this week and into this weekend."
A general 3-6 inches of rain is forecast from the upper Texas coast, eastward through Louisiana, the southern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, and northern Florida. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is forecast where the downpours persist and repeat.
The rainfall is especially bad news for agriculture in the region.
Low-lying and poor drainage areas, such as agricultural tracts, will be most susceptible to flooding, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
"Since the soil is already saturated from recent rainfall events, prolonged runoff may keep some field areas underwater or too wet to work in for an extended period during this critical time of the year for planting," Anderson explained.
Both cotton and soybeans are just now starting to be planted, according to AccuWeather Senior Agricultural Meteorologist Dale Mohler.
"Planting of cotton and soybeans is not behind schedule at the moment, but the saturated fields from southeast Louisiana to southern Georgia will certainly slow fieldwork and planting in the days ahead," Mohler said, "The problem has been a minor one so far, but if wet weather continues for another few weeks, it will become a more significant issue."
A number of locations in the southeastern U.S. have received two to four times their normal rainfall since the middle of March. More than 17 inches of rain has fallen on New Orleans since March 13, compared to a normal rainfall of 4.75 inches in that time period.
It's been a soggy end to winter and start to spring across the Southeast as many locations have reported precipitation totals well above normal.
The excessive rainfall has many streams and rivers running high and the situation is not likely to improve over the next week. Rivers such as the lower Mississippi, Atchafalaya and Pearl were at minor to moderate flood stage as of midweek, based on National Weather Service hydrological gauge information. Unprotected areas along these rivers will be subject to taking on water for many days as the terrain is relatively flat and rivers tend to flow very slowly through the region.
While much of the balance of April may remain stormy and wet along the Gulf Coast, the first part of May could bring some good news.
AccuWeather meteorologists have moderate confidence that expanding warmth over the Central states during May should help to break down the stalled front along the Gulf Coast and lead to below-average rainfall in that area, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok explained in his blog Wednesday.
Should the rainy pattern fail to break off during May, part of the region could be in trouble in terms of flooding with another busy hurricane season looming.
The AccuWeather teams of long-range and tropical meteorologists are concerned about another above-average year in terms of hurricanes for the Atlantic basin. The 2020 season was the most active on record and 12 named storms made landfall in the U.S.
"Signals for the 2021 hurricane season point toward most of the impacts in Florida, along the U.S. East Coast, and South Texas," Pastelok said.
There were a record five named systems that made landfall in Louisiana in 2020: Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta and Zeta. Despite an above-average season forecast for 2021, that number is not likely to be repeated in the state this year.
"We will have to watch for the risk of excessive rain to shift farther to the east along the Gulf Coast during the balance of the spring to early summer, which goes along with concerns for tropicals systems in that region," Pastelok said.
